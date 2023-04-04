close

Centre cuts all windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil from today

Previously in March, the Centre had slashed the windfall tax by Rs 900 per tonne to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4,400 per tonne

New Delhi
Photo: Bloomberg

Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 11:57 AM IST
Centre cut all windfall tax on crude oil from Rs 3,500 rupees per tonne effective Tuesday. This brings down the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to zero in India.  
Previously on March 20, the Centre had slashed the windfall tax by Rs 900 per tonne to Rs 3,500 per tonne from Rs 4,400 per tonne. However, it had hiked the export duty on diesel from Rs 0.50 per litre to Rs 1 per litre. 

Before that on March 4, the Centre had slashed the windfall tax on the export of diesel to an all-time low of Rs 0.50 per litre. The levy on crude oil was hiked to Rs 4,400 per tonne from Rs 4,350 per tonne earlier. 
Crude oil pumped out of the ground and from below the seabed is refined and converted into fuels like petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF).

The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks.
India first imposed windfall profit taxes on July 1, joining a growing number of nations that tax super normal profits of energy companies. At that time, export duties of Rs 6 per litre ($12 per barrel) each were levied on petrol and ATF and Rs 13 a litre ($26 a barrel) on diesel.

A Rs 23,250 per tonne ($40 per barrel) windfall profit tax on domestic crude production was also levied.
The export tax on petrol was scrapped in the very first review.

The government levies a tax on windfall profits made by oil producers on any price they get above a threshold of $75 per barrel.
The levy on fuel exports is based on cracks or margins that refiners earn on overseas shipments. These margins are primarily a difference between the international oil price realised and the cost.

(With agency inputs)
First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 11:55 AM IST

