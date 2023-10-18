Centre hikes wheat MSP by 7% ahead of polls, highest increase since 2014

Ahead of the crucial state elections in major North Indian states and Telangana, the Centre today raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) of wheat by 7.06 per cent or Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 2,275 for the 2024-25 rabi marketing season that will start from April. This marks the highest increase in MSP since the Narendra Modi government came to power in 2014. Wheat is a primary rabi crop in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, which are slated to go to the polls in the upcoming weeks. Here, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress are locked in a close battle.





The significant increase in the MSP of wheat signals the Centre's intention to aggressively build up its dwindling wheat reserves starting from the next crop season in April, in order to ward off any price spike during an important election year. The Centre's annual wheat procurement has fallen short of targets over the past two seasons due to more attractive prices offered to farmers outside the official system and a drop in overall crop output.

In the case of other crops, a notable increase in MSP was reserved for masoor, which saw a hike of Rs 425 per quintal to Rs 6,425 per quintal, marking a 7.08 per cent increase compared to the 2023-24 season. This move aims to encourage farmers to cultivate more of this vital pulse crop. India is one of the largest importers of masoor in the world and consumes around 2.2-2.4 million tonnes annually. Of this amount, approximately 1.2-1.4 million tonnes are produced domestically while the rest is imported. A significant portion of these imports, nearly 70-80 per cent, come from Canada, a nation with which India has had strained diplomatic relations of late. However, in recent years, Australia has emerged as a new source for masoor imports by Indian traders, although Canada still holds a sizable share of the trade.





Similar to the situation with wheat, the three election-bound states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh are also major producers of chana and mustard. In the case of mustard, the MSP has been raised by 3.67 per cent for the 2024-25 crop marketing year to Rs 5,650 per quintal. Meanwhile, the MSP of gram has been raised by 1.97 per cent to Rs 5,440 per quintal. In absolute terms, the MSP increases for these two commodities equate to Rs 200 per quintal and Rs 105 per quintal, respectively.

"These increased MSPs for rabi crops will not only offer fair prices to farmers but also promote diversification in crop production," said Tarun Satsangi, specialist in Global Commodity Research and Trade at SilkRoute.ag, a global agritrade company based in Dubai. He added that the change in prices is primarily the result of the interplay between demand and supply.

Also Read Centre may raise rabi crop MSP by 2-7% for 2024-25 marketing season BJP releases first list of 21 candidates for Chhattisgarh, 39 for MP polls Cabinet hikes DA by 4% for central govt employees; MSP hiked for 6 crops High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm Adani Wilmar enters whole wheat market in India under its brand Fortune Brent hits $93 as escalating Middle East conflict heightens supply concerns Govt hikes wheat MSP by Rs 150 per quintal to Rs 2,275 for 2024-25 Immense possibilities of investment in U'khand: CM Dhami at Dubai summit Hopes of sealing India-UK trade deal this month may be fading: Report Polished diamonds have gotten cheaper by 15%: Why this trend may continue

Rahul Chauhan, a commodity analyst at iGrain India, noted that the pronounced increase in MSP is likely to further motivate farmers to plant more wheat in the upcoming rabi season. Last year, farmers received unattractive prices for mustard and masoor compared to previous seasons. "The total increase in MSP for masoor over the last two years is close to Rs 1,000 per quintal, signalling the government's intent to reduce reliance on imports," Chauhan said. "In states like Maharashtra and Karnataka, the sowing of chana could see a greater increase compared to other crops as chana requires less water."