Centre released ₹9578.4 to 22 states this fiscal as share under SDRF: Govt

Centre released ₹9578.4 to 22 states this fiscal as share under SDRF: Govt

The Centre has released central share of ₹9578.4 crore to 22 states under SDRF

Parliament, New Parliament

The primary responsibility for disaster management, including disbursal of relief assistance on ground level. | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

The government has released ₹9578.40 crore to 22 states in the current financial year till July 15 as central share under SDRF to support those affected by natural disasters, Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said the financial assistance under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF)/ National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) in the wake of natural disasters is by way of relief and not for compensation of loss as suffered and claimed.

"An Inter-Ministerial Central Team (IMCT) has been constituted for Himachal Pradesh, without waiting for the memorandum, to visit the affected areas of the state for assessment of damages caused by the flash flood/floods, cloudburst and landslides," the minister said.

 

He said according to the National Policy on Disaster Management (NPDM), the primary responsibility for disaster management, including disbursal of relief assistance on ground level, rests with the state governments concerned.

"However, financial assistance to notified calamity, including landslides and floods, is provided from SDRF/ NDRF as per established procedure. The state government concerned is required to undertake necessary relief measures in the landslides affected areas out of the SDRF, already placed with the state government, as per government of India norms," Rai said.

During the current financial year (as on 15th July, 2025), the Centre has released central share of ₹9578.40 crore to 22 states under SDRF, in order to support the affected people of the state, he said.

Topics : Natural Disasters landslide Himachal Pradesh

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 4:44 PM IST

