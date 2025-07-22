Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 11:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / India's economic growth makes it a global stability anchor: NITI Aayog VC

In a time of global uncertainty, India shines as a vibrant democracy with rising socio-economic indicators, driven by inclusive tech, principled reforms and empowerment of all sections, Bery said

NITI Aayog Vice Chairperson Suman Bery said that India is committed to catalysing change across the Global South (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

India's sustained economic growth makes it an "anchor of stability for the world, which needs new engines of growth and development models that can be scaled and shared, Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Suman Bery has said.

Bery addressed the ministerial segment of the High Level Political Forum for Sustainable Development Goals at UN Headquarters on Monday.

He said the world is navigating a period of significant economic shifts and uncertainty, which makes the international community's collective work on Sustainable Development Goals more critical than ever.

The world needs anchors of stability, new engines of growth and development models that can be scaled and shared. India, with its unique strengths and experience, is ready and willing to offer all three.

 

He underscored that India's sustained economic growth makes it an "anchor of stability for the global community and an example of what is possible.

In an era of flux, India stands out as a vibrant democracy with steadily improving socio-economic indicators enabled by inclusive digital technologies, principled reforms and a focus on empowering all segments of society, Bery said.

Further, he said that India is committed to catalysing change across the Global South.

"India's development journey, marked by scale, speed and stability, offers a credible and replicable pathway for fellow developing countries, Bery said.

Addressing the international community from the UNGA podium, Bery said 248 million Indians are estimated to have escaped poverty in the decade between 2013-14 and 2022-23.

With India today being home to the world's largest cohort of youth entering employment, the country is committed to making sure that they have a bright and productive future.

India's journey demonstrates that inclusive and sustainable development is both possible and scalable, Bery said.

India has extended concessional finance, technology partnerships and capacity building support across developing countries, including solar energy infrastructure and digital governance tools.

With the UN marking 80 years of existence, Bery said India reaffirms its belief in the UN as the cornerstone of multilateralism.

The UN must continue to serve as a catalyst for inclusive and sustainable development. India supports a more representative and effective UN system that reflects contemporary realities and empowers all nations to shape our shared future, he said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in remarks to the High-level Political Forum, said the international community is meeting at the forum against the backdrop of global conflicts that are pushing the Sustainable Development Goals further out of reach.

He sounded an alarm over the slowing global economy, rising trade tensions, growing inequalities and aid budgets being decimated while military spending soars.

And mistrust, division and outright conflicts are placing the international problem-solving system under unprecedented strain. We cannot sugarcoat these facts. But we must not surrender to them either. The SDGs are still within reach -- if we act with urgency and ambition, Guterres said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 11:18 AM IST

