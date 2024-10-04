Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold hits fresh all-time high of Rs 78,450 per 10 gm on festive demand

Gold hits fresh all-time high of Rs 78,450 per 10 gm on festive demand

Silver surged Rs 1,035 to Rs 94,200 per kg from Rs 93,165 per kg in the previous session, according to the All India Sarafa Association

Gold

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices rose by Rs 150 to hit a fresh all-time high of Rs 78,450 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday on increased demand from jewellers and retailers driven by the ongoing festive season.

The precious metal closed at Rs 78,300 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Silver surged Rs 1,035 to Rs 94,200 per kg from Rs 93,165 per kg in the previous session, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Meanwhile, gold of 99.5 per cent purity climbed Rs 200 to reach an all-time high level of Rs 78,100 per 10 grams.

 

Bullion traders attributed the rise in precious metal prices to the emergence of buying by jewellers and retailers driven by the ongoing 'Navratri' festival.

In futures trade on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold contracts for December delivery rose Rs 131 or 0.17 per cent to Rs 76,375 per 10 grams, hovering near an all-time high.

More From This Section

Gold

Gold price rises Rs 110 to Rs 77,560, silver remains steady at Rs 95,000

Gold

Gold price rises Rs 10 to Rs 77,460, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

Gold

Gold price slipped Rs 10 to Rs 76,900, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

Gold

Gold price slipped Rs 10 to Rs 77,230, silver falls by Rs 100 to Rs 94,900

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold hovers below record high, set for best quarter in eight years

"Silver witnessed steady moves as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand seen in physical markets due to the start of the festive season in India," Maneesh Sharma, AVP - Commodities & Currencies, Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said.

Silver contracts for December delivery climbed Rs 219 or 0.24 per cent to Rs 93,197 per kg on the MCX.

"In silver futures on Comex suggest prices remain firm towards the start of the next week with new highs may be tested in the upcoming sessions," Sharma added.

In the Asian trading hours, Comex gold is trading flat at USD 2,678.90 per ounce.

"Gold prices continue to trade steady as safe-haven demand from escalating tensions in the Middle East offset pressure from a stronger dollar after investors toned down expectations of another big interest-rate cut from the US Federal Reserve," Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, said.

However, silver was quoted lower at USD 32.37 per ounce in the overseas markets.

"Traders are waiting for the US job market report due to release later on Friday to assess the labour market's health, which is likely to influence the Fed's future monetary policy interest rate path," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst of Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

PremiumGold, Gold Coin

Larger gold loan players less impacted by Reserve Bank of India advisory

us fed rate cut

Gold, Equities, Oil, Bonds: What next for these assets after Fed rate cut?

gold price, gold share

Decoded: Should you invest in gold schemes that offer monthly instalment

Long-term capital gains (LTCG) tax on equity funds increased from 10 per cent to 12.5 per cent in the budget while short-term capital gains (STCG) tax increased from 15 to 20 per cent. “While the 33 per cent increase in STCG tax may seem high, it sho

Don't let tax rate hikes disrupt wealth creation through equity funds

gold price, gold share

Investors hold on to gold ETFs even as prices slump after custom duty cut

Topics : Gold festive season

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon