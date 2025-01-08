Business Standard

Wednesday, January 08, 2025 | 02:18 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre slashes Nov gold imports by $5 bn in record commodity revision

Centre slashes Nov gold imports by $5 bn in record commodity revision

The spike in gold imports widened the country's merchandise trade deficit to a record $37.84 billion in November, significantly exceeding economists' forecast of $23.9 billion

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

The downward revision in gold imports by $5 billion would reduce the trade deficit by a similar amount, said a government official, who declined to be named | Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India has slashed its November gold import estimates by an unprecedented $5 billion, the largest revision for any commodity in history, after errors in preliminary calculations inflated the figure to a record, government data showed on Wednesday. 
New Delhi reported last month that its gold imports surged to a record high of $14.8 billion in November, more than doubling from $7.13 billion in October. 
The spike in gold imports widened the country's merchandise trade deficit to a record $37.84 billion in November, significantly exceeding economists' forecast of $23.9 billion, spooking financial markets. 
The country's gold imports in November were $9.84 billion, significantly lower than a preliminary estimate of $14.8 billion published last month, according to data compiled by the Directorate General of Commercial Intelligence and Statistics (DGCIS). 
 
The downward revision in gold imports by $5 billion would reduce the trade deficit by a similar amount, said a government official, who declined to be named. 

Also Read

Gold

Commerce dept examining 'unusual' surge of 331% in gold imports in Nov

Wedding season, weddings, wedding attire

Wedding season to generate Rs 4.25 tn in expenditure in Nov-Dec: Report

steel, steel exports

Proposed duty on steel imports may lead to steep price hike in 2025: CRISIL

markets

MMTC, MSTC shares soar up o 14%; here's why they outran Sensex, Nifty today

Swiggy launches SNACC app in select locations

SNACC: Swiggy launches new app with 15-minute food delivery promise

India is the world's second-largest consumer of gold and relies on imports to meet most of its demand, which typically increases during the festival and wedding season in the December quarter. 
Despite the revision of November numbers, the country spent a record $47 billion on gold imports in the first 11 months of 2024, surpassing the $42.6 billion spent during the whole of 2023, the data showed. 
India imports gold mainly from Switzerland, United Arab Emirates, Peru and African countries. 
Gold delivered better returns than stocks for Indian investors in 2024, driving increased demand for coins and bars, according to World Gold Council. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

More From This Section

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

India's 2024 power output growth slowest since Covid-19, shows data

indian economy, economic growth

Centre focuses on new strategy to tackle mounting economic challenges

GDP

FY25 GDP growth of 6.4% underwhelms, but are there silver linings?

fiscal deficit

Govt's fiscal deficit target in reach despite lower GDP estimate

PremiumFintech

Fintech sector voices concerns amid regulatory fears in meeting with FinMin

Topics : gold imports India gold Gold Prices Gold

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEFabtech Technologies IPO AllotmentDelhi Elections 2025 DateQuadrant Future Tek IPOHMPV cases LIVE updatesIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon