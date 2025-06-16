Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Coal Ministry opens bids for 12th round of commercial coal block auction

Coal Ministry opens bids for 12th round of commercial coal block auction

In the 12th round, 38 bids were received for eight blocks. Separately, three blocks under the second attempt of the 11th round received one bid each

coal mines

Among the blocks, Phutamura received the highest number of bids at 13. It is a non-coking coal block located within the Mand-Raigarh coalfield in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, and was offered under the 12th round.

Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Coal's Nominated Authority opened bids for the 12th round of commercial coal block auctions, excluding six underground blocks, on Monday. A total of 41 bids were received for 11 out of the 22 coal blocks on offer.
 
The online bids were decrypted and opened electronically in the presence of participating companies, followed by the opening of sealed offline documents. The process was conducted in full view of the bidders.
 
In the 12th round, 38 bids were received for eight blocks. Separately, three blocks under the second attempt of the 11th round received one bid each.
 
 
Among the blocks, Phutamura received the highest number of bids at 13. It is a non-coking coal block located within the Mand-Raigarh coalfield in Raigarh district, Chhattisgarh, and was offered under the 12th round.
 
Other blocks that received bids in the 12th round include Chitarpur (Revised), Cholapathar, Mahuagarhi, Mandakini B, Patal East (Western Part), Tambia South, and West of Tubed. 

Also Read

Premiumcoal mines

Coal ministry to auction 25 commercial mines in FY26 to boost output

Coal

India's coal production increases 3.63% to 81.57 MT in April

steel, steel industry

Strong raw material strategy vital for growth, says Coal Minister Reddy

Premiumcoal mines

Comfortable coal stocks even after monsoon, says Union coal secretary

coal mines

Coal ministry offers 25 commercial mines in 12th round of auction

 
Under the 11th round’s second attempt, bids were received for Jawardaha South, Margo East, and Margo West.
 
A total of 27 companies submitted bids in this round, with over 10 firms participating for the first time. Some of the companies include Adas Mining and Infra Pvt Ltd, Alom Solar Pvt Ltd, Amalgam Steel and Power Ltd, Damodar Valley Corporation, Jindal Steel and Power Limited, NLC India Limited, Oriental Quarries and Mines Pvt Ltd, Penna Shipping Limited, and Jharkhand Exploration and Mining Corporation Limited. The number of bids submitted per company ranged from one to four.
 
"The coal sector will continue to fuel the economy to become the third-largest economy in the world," the Ministry of Coal said in a press release.
 
The government said that the bids will be evaluated by a multi-disciplinary technical evaluation committee and technically qualified bidders will be shortlisted for participation in the electronic auction, which will be conducted on the official auction platform, the MSTC portal. 
 

More From This Section

Premiumgrocery

Distributors ask FMCG firms to collect damaged and expired goods

US India Trade

India aims to finalise early tranche of US trade pact before July 9

trade, import, export, container, shipping

Iran-Israel conflict: Govt to review trade impact with stakeholders

PremiumMSME

Uttar Pradesh targets 15 new industrial zones to push MSME growth

petrol, Oil, Diesel

Early monsoon dampens fuel demand growth in June; diesel dips 4.8%

Topics : Coal ministry coal blocks coal auctions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 8:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIndia Covid-19 Active CaseUP BED JEE Results 2025Agniveer Exam Date 2025MHT CET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon