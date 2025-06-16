Monday, June 16, 2025 | 08:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Distributors ask FMCG firms to collect damaged and expired goods

Distributors ask FMCG firms to collect damaged and expired goods

In another letter to the government, the body alleged that damaged and expired FMCG goods are being sold via quick commerce platforms and stored in poor conditions

grocery
premium

Currently, contracts between companies and distributors do not include a clause for compensation related to damaged stock.

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 8:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A distributors’ body has sent a letter to all fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies requesting formal bilateral agreements that include provisions for the collection of damaged and expired goods. It also alleged in a separate letter to the Minister of Health and Family Welfare that damaged stocks are being sold through quick commerce platforms.
 
In an open letter, the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation (AICPDF) has asked FMCG companies to collect damaged or non-saleable goods from the market and provide timely compensation or stock replacement through a transparent process.
 
Currently, contracts between companies and distributors do not
Topics : FMCGs Consumer goods Consumer goods companies
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon