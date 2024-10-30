Business Standard
Home / India News / Police arrests Kerala man for hoax bomb threat to Air Arabia flight

Police arrests Kerala man for hoax bomb threat to Air Arabia flight

Based on the complaint from airport authorities, the police launched an immediate investigation to identify the source of the threat and finally zeroed in on Ijas with the support of cyber police

Air Arabia

Relevant Sections of the Civil Aviation Act, the BNS and the Kerala Police Act were invoked against the accused. | Representative Photo

Press Trust of India Malappuram (Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A man was arrested for allegedly issuing a fake bomb threat to an Abu Dhabi-bound Air Arabia flight from Karipur international airport in this district, police said on Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Ijas (26) from neighbouring Palakkad district. 

According to Karipur police, the airport director, on Tuesday evening, received an email from Ijas claiming that a bomb was planted on the Air Arabia flight flying from Kozhikode to Abu Dhabi.

Based on the complaint from airport authorities, the police launched an immediate investigation to identify the source of the threat and finally zeroed in on Ijas with the support of cyber police.

 

"We immediately took him into custody from the airport. Actually, he was about to fly in the same flight to Dubai. He confessed to the crime and said his only intention was to cancel the flight," a police officer said.

Ijas has some financial issues and he does not want to go to Dubai, he said.

More From This Section

Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal

LIVE: Children will suffer due to pollution if firecracker ban is disregarded, says Kejriwal

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi urges young civil servants to improve 'Ease of Living' for citizens

Ayodhya Diwali Festival

Record 2.5 million diyas set the tone for Ram temple's first Diwali

Pollution

Delhi's air deteriorate on Diwali eve, pollution level likely to go up

Gautam Gambhir, Gautam

Delhi court orders fresh probe against Gautam Gambhir in flat cheating case

"He had to book the flight tickets under the pressure of his friends. He wanted to cancel the journey and that's why he sent a fake bomb threat.. that's what the accused claimed," the officer added.

Relevant Sections of the Civil Aviation Act, the BNS and the Kerala Police Act were invoked against the accused.

He was remanded by a local court here on Wednesday, police added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Air India

Geopolitical analysis, VIP onboard among new norms to check hoax bomb calls

Flight, plane, Airplane

Over 100 flights get bomb threats on Tuesday; toll reaches 510 in 16 days

Air India

Over 60 flights get bomb threats on Monday; 410 hoax calls in last 15 days

Social media

Govt issues advisory to social media apps amid rising hoax bomb calls

Meta

Govt asks Meta, X to share data on hoax bomb-threat calls: Report

Topics : Hoax bomb call Bomb Threat Calls airline industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon