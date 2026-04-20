Core sector contracts 0.4% in March amid fall in coal, power output
In February 2026, the eight core infrastructure sectors had expanded by 2.8 per cent
Press Trust of India New Delhi
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The core sector output contracted by 0.4 per cent in March, marking the first decline in five months as production of coal, crude oil, fertiliser, and electricity fell, according to official data released on Monday.
In February 2026, the eight core infrastructure sectors had expanded by 2.8 per cent.
In 2025-26, these sectors recorded a growth rate of 2.6 per cent as against 4.5 per cent in 2024-25.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Core Sector data Core sectors Core Sector BS Reads
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First Published: Apr 20 2026 | 6:43 PM IST