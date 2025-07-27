Sunday, July 27, 2025 | 12:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Demand for educated maids rises as households rely on outsourcing: Report

Demand for educated maids rises as households rely on outsourcing: Report

Roles for maids with different education levels have witnessed a sharp growth in 2024 calendar year compared to the preceding year

vacuum cleaner

Demand for educated house help or maids has surged manifold | Credit: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Demand for educated house help or maids has surged manifold, driven by a growing number of dual-income households and their increasing reliance on outsourced support for daily chores, a report has said.

Roles for maids with different education levels have witnessed a sharp growth in 2024 calendar year compared to the preceding year, leading to a steep rise in demand for such domestic helps, said the report by blue and grey collar recruitment platform WorkIndia.

The demand for those with below 10th grade of education surged by 112 per cent. The demand rose 102 per cent for graduates, 94 per cent for 10th pass, and an exceptional 255 per cent for 12th pass candidates, it added.

 

The high growth among 12th pass and graduate maids suggests that employers are increasingly seeking more educated individuals for roles that require higher trust such as child care, elderly care, or managing household operations, said the report.

"India's household job market is undergoing a pivotal shift. The rising demand for experienced workers and a surge in applications reflect both an evolving domestic employment ecosystem and the economic urgency faced by job seekers," WorkIndia CEO and co-founder Nilesh Dungarwal told PTI.

Also Read

National highway

Tripura govt asks NHDCL to complete NH repair work before Durga puja

Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis

Why Google DeepMind CEO Demis Hassabis calls Meta's AI poaching 'rational'

agrochem fertiliser chemical agriculture farmer

BJP urges K'taka govt to act against firms selling fake seeds, fertilisers

Gaza, Israel-Gaza war

Israeli military to pause fighting in Gaza as concerns over hunger grow

wildfire

Wildfires threaten Turkiye's fourth-largest city as locals evacuated

This also creates an opportunity to upskill domestic workers, as the demand for professionally trained and educated maids continues to grow across all qualification tiers, the report stated.

The WorkIndia report is based on the analysis of 36.26 lakh job listings and 108.9 lakh job seekers data on its platform during January 2023 to December 2024.

The report further revealed that while tier I cities still account for the highest number of maid job postings, the most significant percentage growth has come from tier II and III cities.

These cities witnessed a sharp rise - some exceeding 100 per cent growth -indicating a strong and emerging demand for domestic helps in smaller urban centres, it said.

As more households transition to dual-income setups and urbanisation spreads, families in non-metro cities are increasingly outsourcing household chores, indicating that the rising demand for maids are no longer just a marker of affluence, but a functional necessity driven by time constraints, changing gender roles, and aspirations for a more modern lifestyle.

The report also found that job postings for women candidates grew by 45 per cent, driven in large part by the maid category.

In contrast, it said, postings for women cooks dropped by 59 per cent, while male cooks saw a 6 per cent rise, indicating a shift in household hiring preferences for food-related roles.

The top five titles with the highest number of postings were cook, housemaid, chef, Chinese cook, and Indian cook, the report said.

The average minimum salary for household workers increased by 7.6 per cent in 2024, compared to the previous year with cooks receiving an 11 per cent jump, it said.

According to the report, in tier I cities like Mumbai, Chennai, and Delhi, average minimum salaries rose by 10 per cent, reflecting both demand and the higher cost of living.

While freshers saw a 3 per cent decline in average minimum salary, experienced workers received a 14 per cent increase, showing that employers are willing to pay a premium for reliable and skilled domestic help, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Indian economy can grow over 6.5% in FY26 without hurdles: RBI MPC member

India US Trade

India unlikely to allow US imports of GM agri products under trade deal

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman at the launch event of 'A world in Flux' | Credit: Screengrab/YT: ICC Programmes

Growth must mean jobs, value addition and economic stability: Sitharaman

Arvind Panagariya, Arvind

India-US trade deal will be a game changer for investors: Arvind Panagariya

Foxconn, Apple, iPhone 17, India production, China engineers, MeitY, Apple expansion, iPhone exports, iPhone 17 Air, supply chain, technology transfer

India now supplies one-third of US smartphone imports, eroding China's lead

Topics : maid in india domestic workers Domestic markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 27 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayNSDL IPOKCET NEET UG Seat AllotmentHDB FinancialSaiyaara Box Office CollectionQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon