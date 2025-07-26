Saturday, July 26, 2025 | 08:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India unlikely to allow US imports of GM agri products under trade deal

India unlikely to allow US imports of GM agri products under trade deal

Under the trade deal negotiations, market access for agricultural products has been one of the key demands from the US

Government officials had earlier said that the sixth round of negotiations with the US will take place in the second half of August. | Representational

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 26 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

India is unlikely to allow American imports of genetically modified (GM) corn and soybeans, under the trade agreement that India and the United States (US) are currently negotiating, a source aware of the matter indicated.
 
“Some things are a matter of principle,” the source said, citing the government’s position on the matter.
 
Under the trade deal negotiations, market access for agricultural products has been one of the key demands from the US. It has also been one of the most contentious issue between both countries. Even in the past, the US Trade Representative (USTR) had pointed out several countries’, including India’s rules on GM products as non-tariff barriers. 
 
 
Last month, affiliates of the Sangh Parivar have said that the India-US trade agreement is  unlikely to happen if America continues to be “stubborn” about securing market access for genetically modified (GM) crops, Business Standard had reported. In the past, The Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) and Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) had flagged the issue that concessions to the United States (US) in the agriculture sector, including dairy products, will have ramifications for the country’s food security.
 
Government officials had earlier said that the sixth round of negotiations with the US will take place in the second half of August — limiting the possibility of an interim trade deal over the next few days —before August 1.
  US President Donald Trump has set August 1 as a deadline for double-digit reciprocal tariffs to kick in. India could face up to 26 per cent reciprocal tariff from August 1 if no agreement for an interim is reached by then.

First Published: Jul 26 2025 | 8:11 PM IST

