DGFT plans to launch digital platform to link testing, inspection agencies

DGFT plans to launch digital platform to link testing, inspection agencies

The pilot phase will commence from November 4, and exporters and importers will be able to submit applications for product and commodity testing through the platform from November 11 this year

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 9:08 PM IST

DGFT, the foreign trade arm of the Commerce Ministry, on Monday said it plans to launch a pilot of Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu, a digital single-window platform to link testing and inspection agencies nationwide for faster and paperless certification of export and import consignments.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said that the initiative seeks to streamline the process of testing and certification by digitally connecting exporters, importers, and accredited testing and inspection agencies through a unified online interface.

"The DGFT proposes to initiate the pilot of Bharat Aayat Niryat Lab Setu - a digital platform integrating testing and inspection agencies across the country under a single window," it said in a trade notice.

 

The pilot phase will commence from November 4, and exporters and importers will be able to submit applications for product and commodity testing through the platform from November 11 this year.

The platform will reduce delays, improve traceability of test results, and enhance global trust in India's quality infrastructure.

It said that through this functionality, exporters will be able to seamlessly search, select, apply, track, and obtain digital test reports and certifications across product categories.

"The system has been designed to improve transparency, traceability and turnaround time, while also enhancing the visibility and accessibility of accredited testing and inspection agencies nationwide," it added.

During the pilot phase, exporters or importers would continue to obtain test reports through the existing processes, in parallel with the LabSetu system, to ensure a smooth transition and feedback-based refinement of this online system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

DGFT Digital platform Commerce ministry

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 9:07 PM IST

