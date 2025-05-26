Monday, May 26, 2025 | 09:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt restores Rodtep export benefits for SEZs, EOUs starting June 1

Govt restores Rodtep export benefits for SEZs, EOUs starting June 1

Move reverses February decision and offers relief to exporters in SEZs and EOUs; FIEO calls it critical support amid global uncertainties and competitiveness issues

excise duty, tax

FIEO President S C Ralhan said the industry had been earnestly seeking parity in Rodtep coverage for all export segments, particularly those contributing significantly to India's value-added exports. | File Image

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday restored benefits under the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (Rodtep) scheme for exports of goods manufactured in special economic zones (SEZs) and export-oriented units (EOUs), starting from 1 June this year.
 
The commerce ministry had announced the withdrawal of Rodtep benefits for such units from 6 February this year.
 
Under the Rodtep scheme, various central and state duties, taxes, and levies imposed on input products, among others, are refunded to exporters in order to boost India’s exports. The scheme ensures zero-rating of exports, which makes them competitive.
 

Also Read

exports

Govt imposes export ban on raw human hair priced below $65 per kg

tax

For goods sent abroad for repairs, no tax implication based on value

PremiumAmazon

Amazon raises cumulative export target from India: $80 billion by 2030

Rakesh Gangwal

Rakesh Gangwal likely to sell 3.4% stake in IndiGo for ₹6,800 crore

PremiumForm 16

Compare Form 16 and 26AS carefully, alert employer promptly on errors

"The support under the Rodtep scheme for exports of products manufactured from AAs (advance authorisations), SEZs (special economic zones), and EOUs (export-oriented units) is restored with effect from 1 June 2025," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.
 
Welcoming the decision, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said this positive step would go a long way in improving the global competitiveness of Indian exporters operating under these key export promotion schemes.
 
FIEO President S C Ralhan said the industry had been earnestly seeking parity in Rodtep coverage for all export segments, particularly those contributing significantly to India's value-added exports.
 
"The extension of Rodtep benefits to advance authorisation, EOU, and SEZ units reflects the government's recognition of their critical role in India's export ecosystem. The restoration will not only ensure a level playing field for these entities but also boost the price competitiveness of their products in international markets," Ralhan said.
 
He added that this was vital support at a time when Indian exporters were navigating intense global competition and demand uncertainties.
 
"It will certainly help in pushing exports and improving India's share in global trade," he said, urging the government to consider making this restoration effective from 7 February 2025, so there is no gap in Rodtep coverage.
 
As per the earlier notification, the existing Rodtep benefits for these entities are applicable only up to 6 February 2025.
 
"A seamless transition would ensure stability and predictability for exporters and avoid any disruption in trade planning or pricing," Ralhan said.

More From This Section

Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo: @JM_Scindia)

India to play a seminal role in setting 6G protocols by 2027: Scindia

Premiumadvertising advertisement asci

Advertising revenues of media companies to stay weak through H1 FY26

PremiumLife insurance firms adjust term premiums by 5-10% ahead of FY25 end

Term life buyers opt for higher cover and avoid long tenure policies

mining

Mining, construction equipment sector to reach $45 bn by 2030: Report

PremiumHuntsman Leather boots

UP govt to invest Rs 8,000 crore in Agra, Kanpur leather footwear parks

Topics : export norms Import duty hike DGFT FIEO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 26 2025 | 9:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPBKS vs MI LIVE ScoreMBOSE SSLC Supplementary Exam ResultGold-Silver Price TodayTej Pratap Yadav ExpulsionLeela Hotel IPOQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon