Home / Economy / News / Dighi Port to handle 200k cars annually as APSEZ partners with Motherson

Dighi Port to handle 200k cars annually as APSEZ partners with Motherson

APSEZ said this partnership will make Dighi Port the new automobile exports terminal for exporters in Mumbai to the Pune auto belt

Strategically located on the west coast, Dighi Port serves as a gateway for Maharashtra's landlocked industrial corridors and heartland | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 05 2025 | 2:56 PM IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ) on Friday said its subsidiary Dighi Port Ltd (DPL) in Maharashtra is set to handle 2,00,000 cars per year after its partnership with Motherson.

In a statement, APSEZ said this partnership will make Dighi Port the new automobile exports terminal for exporters in Mumbai to the Pune auto belt.

As one of APSEZ's 15 strategic ports, Dighi is now set to expand its capabilities to support India's automotive growth story under the Make in India initiative, enabling seamless export and import of vehicles for global markets, it added  "Motherson, through its joint venture Samvardhana Motherson Hamakyorex Engineered Logistics Limited (SAMRX), today announced an agreement with Dighi Port Limited (DPL), a subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), to establish a dedicated facility for auto exports at the Dighi Port in Maharashtra," APSEZ said.

 

On the partnership, Ashwani Gupta, CEO & Whole-time Director of Adani Ports and SEZ, said, "By combining APSEZ's integrated infrastructure capabilities with Motherson's expertise, we are creating a seamless, resilient network for vehicle movement across the country."  Strategically located on the west coast, Dighi Port serves as a gateway for Maharashtra's landlocked industrial corridors and heartland, offering closed warehouses, tank farms, and open stockyards for commodity storage, the statement said.

With direct berthing facilities and excellent road connectivity, the port is equipped to handle oil, chemical, container, and bulk cargo efficiently, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 05 2025 | 2:55 PM IST

