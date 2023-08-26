Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Direct export of fruits from Assam to Singapore successful: Officials

The 24-kilogram cargo was carried by Druk Air on August 23

Coca-Cola, ITC, and Dabur are focussing on ethnic flavours this summer

Representational image

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 26 2023 | 11:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The trial exercise of directly exporting fresh fruits and vegetables from Assam to Singapore under the supervision of the island country's Ministry of Trade and Industry was successful, officials said on Saturday.
The cargo included coffee plum, star fruit, jackfruit, Assam lemon, and pineapple, the exporter Achintya Kumar Das, the Founder of KADlien Innovations and Export Centre, told PTI.
The 24-kilogram cargo was carried by Druk Air on August 23.
The project is a collaborative effort of Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry and India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry, with support from the Federation of Indian Export Organisation (FIEO), APEDA, and KADlien, he said.
"Singaporean authorities have expressed satisfaction after visiting and witnessing the fruits at the importer's site," Das stated.
Singapore High Commissioner to India Simon Wong also took to X (formerly Twitter) to congratulate the team behind the project.

Also Read

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC 12th results are out at official website

Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years for drug trafficking, says report

Assam CEE Result 2023 is out on official website; all you need to know

Amit Shah to inaugurate Assam Rifles complex in Mizoram: Officials

Electronics export in India grew 56% in Q1, emerge as 4th largest item

India a lab for global good, has reservoir of talent: Pradhan at B20 meet

Jaishankar discusses supply chain resiliency with US trade representative

Insolvency code a crucial milestone in economic reforms: PM Modi

Over 500 mn Jan Dhan accounts opened in past 9 yrs, deposits cross Rs 2 trn

FinMin considering proposals to include EVs under priority sector lending

"I am happy to announce the first air cargo shipment of fruits from Assam to Singapore. This will establish a direct agro-export source from the NE to Singapore. We thank CM Himanta Biswa Sarma for this pioneer initiative," he said.
FIEO Assam head Kaushik Dutta said," This will no doubt open up new markets for the exotic fruits and vegetables from Assam and North East at large. Also congratulations to @Drukair for starting the direct flight from Guwahati to Singapore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Assam Singapore Exports

First Published: Aug 26 2023 | 11:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon