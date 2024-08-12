Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

RBI forms expert panel to benchmark its statistics with global standards

The expert committee, chaired by the RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, will consist of 10 members. The panel will submit its report by the end of November 2024

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI (Photo: Reuters)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 5:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has set up an expert committee to benchmark its regularly disseminated statistics against global standards and best practices, assess the quality of other routine data in sectors where such benchmarks are absent, and provide guidance on potential areas for further data refinement, it said in a release on Monday.

The expert committee, chaired by the RBI Deputy Governor Michael Debabrata Patra, will consist of 10 members. The panel will submit its report by the end of November 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

RBI's Executive Director, O P Mall, has been appointed as the convenor of the committee.

The panel will include R B Barman, former chairman of the National Statistical Commission; Sonalde Desai from NCAER; Partha Ray, director of the National Institute of Bank Management; Bimal Roy, former director of the Indian Statistical Institute; and Paul Schreyer, former statistician at the OECD. Additionally, Sudarshan Sen, former executive director of the RBI; Bruno Tissot, head of statistics and research support at BIS; and Muneesh Kapur, executive director at the RBI, will be part of the panel.

Also Read

NCLT urges RBI, DIPP to speed up approvals for RCap resolution plan

RBI sets up 10-member expert committee on benchmarking of its statistics

SC junks plea challenging order to consider NDTV's application under FEMA

RBI mops up Rs 11.6K crore via OMOs in July amid liquidity surplus

Fed's September rate cut unlikely to alter RBI stance: Rajeev Radhakrishnan

Topics : RBI Michael Patra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024Paris Olympics 2024 LIVEOla Electric IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon