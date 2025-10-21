Tuesday, October 21, 2025 | 04:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Diwali 2025 sales hit a record ₹6.05 trn, Indian goods see 25% rise: Cait

Diwali 2025 sales hit a record ₹6.05 trn, Indian goods see 25% rise: Cait

Among various sectors, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) accounted for the largest share of total sales at 12 per cent, followed by gold & jewellery at 10 per cent, electronics at 8 per cent

Indian market, Diwali, lights, economy

Cait attributed the growth to recently reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates, noting that 72 per cent of surveyed traders linked higher sales to lower GST on daily-use items. . | Photographer: Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 21 2025 | 4:55 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Diwali sales in 2025 reached a record ₹6.05 trillion, comprising ₹5.40 trillion in goods and ₹65,000 crore in services, according to a report by the Confederation of All India Traders (Cait) released on Tuesday. This marks a 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth from ₹4.25 trillion, the report said.
 
The report added that this was the highest-ever festive business in India’s trading history.
 
"Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Vocal for Local' and 'Swadeshi Diwali' resonated deeply with the public — 87 per cent of consumers preferred Indian-made goods over imported products, resulting in a sharp decline in demand for Chinese items. Traders reported a 25 per cent surge in sales of Indian-manufactured products compared to last year," said Praveen Khandelwal, Cait's Secretary General and BJP MP from Chandni Chowk. 
   
Among various sectors, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) accounted for the largest share of total sales at 12 per cent, followed by gold & jewellery at 10 per cent, electronics & electricals at 8 per cent, and consumer durables, ready-made garments, and gift items each at 7 per cent, the report said.

Also Read

Meta

CAIT, Meta initiative to train 25,000 women traders with digital skills

Protest Against Turkey, Protest, Turkey Protest

CAIT calls for boycott of Turkiye, Azerbaijan over 'support' to Pakistan

Azerbaijan

India's trade body to decide on halting all trade with Turkey & Azerbaijan

The government is set to examine concerns over quick commerce companies potentially undermining businesses of local kirana stores, particularly in the context of the draft Digital Competition Bill, according to official sources.

Cait to hold conclave to take on ecommerce, quick commerce giants

IRDAI, INSURANCE, FINANCE

Extending deadline not enough, MCA portal needs fixing, say expertspremium

 
The report also attributed the growth to recently reduced goods and services tax (GST) rates, noting that 72 per cent of surveyed traders linked higher sales to lower GST on daily-use items. Last month, the Centre reduced GST on most items to 5 and 18 per cent.
 
The report stated that trader and consumer confidence was also high, with the Trader Confidence Index at 8.6/10 and the Consumer Confidence Index at 8.4/10. Both groups indicated that the consumption trend is likely to continue, supported by stable inflation, higher disposable income, and confidence in the national economy, the report said.
 
It further recommended simplifying GST compliance, improving credit access for small traders and manufacturers, and developing logistics and warehousing hubs in Tier 2 and 3 cities, among other measures to support further sales growth.
 
Khandelwal also claimed that around 5 million temporary jobs were generated during this Diwali in various sectors like logistics, packaging, transport, and retail services. 

More From This Section

Coal

India's coal imports drops 0.6% to 20.58 MT in August, coking coal rises

Indian shrimp sector crisis, US tariffs on shrimp exports, shrimp export losses India, $1 billion shrimp loss, vannamei shrimp exports, 50 count shrimp price drop, farm-gate shrimp prices India, Rs 70/kg shrimp price fall, Indian seafood export impac

Australia lifts ban on imports of unpeeled Indian prawn: Nara Lokesh

Moodys

US trans-shipment tariff to create compliance issues for firms: Moody's

Manufacturing

Hiring lags investment as firms boost capex on automation, machinerypremium

House

Realty developers see a cracker of sales in key cities this festival season

Topics : CAIT Diwali sales Diwali sale BS Web Reports diwali shopping

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 21 2025 | 4:45 PM IST

Explore News

Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025 LIVE UpdatesStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksH-1B Visa FeeLokpal BMW TenderBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon