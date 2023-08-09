Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.23%)
65995.81 + 149.31
Nifty (0.32%)
19632.55 + 61.70
Nifty Smallcap (1.12%)
5396.50 + 59.75
Nifty Midcap (0.33%)
38037.00 + 124.50
Nifty Bank (-0.19%)
44880.70 -83.75
Heatmap

Doing a second job? You may be under I-T department's lens for moonlighting

In the first phase, I-T department has sent notices to people with an average undeclared payment between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh

Income tax

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2023 | 5:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The income tax (I-T) department has sent notices to over 1,100 professionals who have earned money outside their regular job and have not declared it in their income tax returns (ITRs), The Economic Times (ET) reported.

It added that the I-T department has found that in some cases of moonlighting, the earnings were higher than the regular salary. Several of these payments were received from overseas and many were made online.

A senior official was quoted in the report as saying, "We have found a large number of instances of information technology (IT), accounting and management professionals who were getting payment monthly or quarterly from two or more companies but were declaring income only from their full-time job in their income tax returns."

In the first phase, notices were sent to people with an average undeclared payment between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh. Most of these instances were from 2019 to 2021. The department is yet to analyse the data from 2021-22.

Moonlighting became more popular during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially in IT companies.

What is moonlighting?

Also Read

Income tax return: What is NIL ITR? Who is eligible, what are the benefits

Filing ITR? Don't forget to declare your income from other sources

Explained: How consultants and freelancers can file their ITR

GST evasion of Rs 30,000 crore using stolen IDs across 16 states uncovered

Centre to come up with pre-filled GST return forms by year-end: Report

Toy exports up 60% to $326 mn from FY19-FY23: MoS informs Parliament

Rice prices soar to highest since 2008 on rising threats to supply

Rice prices soar to highest since 2008 on rising threats to supply

Low income group consumers' sentiments buoyant about Indian economy : study

India to offer 5 million tons wheat to bulk consumers to cool prices


Moonlighting refers to holding a second job outside of regular working hours. Most companies in India prohibit staff from taking up additional jobs over concerns like conflicts of interest, job performance, or misuse of an employer's resources.

Several companies accept moonlighting but many others like Infosys have strictly restricted their employees to not indulge in this practice.
Topics : Income tax Moonlight Income Tax department income tax returns BS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 09 2023 | 5:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesNo-Confidence Motion LiveStock to Watch TodayChandrasekaranGold-Silver PriceBook Lovers Day 2023MPL Lays offRBI MPCUniform Civil Code

Companies News

Shriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poorShriram Group tycoon who gave away $750 mn sees profit in loans to poor

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to speak in LS todayYogi govt goes strict on officials not responding to calls of public reps

Technology News

Explained: Why India restricted computers & who need a licenceiOPEX Technologies launches new AI framework to support businesses

Economy News

RBI likely to keep rate and policy stance unchanged to control inflationIndia's July inflation likely breached RBI's 6% upper tolerance level: Poll
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon