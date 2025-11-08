Centre to allow 1.5 mn tonnes sugar exports, scrap 50% molasses duty

In a significant development, the Central government is looking to permit around 1.5 million tonnes of sugar exports in the 2025–26 season and abolish the 50 per cent export tax on molasses to improve realisations and help farmers receive faster payments.

The sugar season runs from October to September.

Food Minister Prahlad Joshi, in a recent letter to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah during the ongoing sugarcane farmers’ agitation in the state, said that in January 2025, when ex-mill prices of sugar were showing a downward trend, the Centre permitted sugar mills to export 1 million tonnes of sugar