Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Centre's fiscal deficit at 62.3% of FY26 BE in April-November; capex up 28%

Centre's fiscal deficit at 62.3% of FY26 BE in April-November; capex up 28%

CGA data showed the Centre's fiscal deficit rose to Rs 9.77 trillion, or 62.3 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, in April-November as capex surged and net tax revenue slipped

fiscal deficit

Gross tax revenue increased 3.3 per cent in April-November FY26 compared to the corresponding period last year.

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government’s fiscal deficit for April-November of FY26 widened to Rs 9.77 trillion, or 62.3 per cent of the Budget estimates, with capital expenditure increasing 28 per cent year on year over the same period, the latest data by the Controller General of Accounts showed.
 
What do the fiscal deficit numbers signal about spending and revenues? 
“Fiscal deficit numbers signal that while overall spending in particular has been on line with what was last year, revenue collection has lagged… The government will now be in a better position to manage the budgetary numbers with the level of uncertainty on account of the tariff impact now being absorbed fully by the system,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
 
 
How did tax and non-tax revenues perform in April-November FY26? 
Gross tax revenue increased 3.3 per cent in April-November FY26 compared to the corresponding period last year. Net tax revenue contracted 3.4 per cent in the same period, reaching 49.1 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, compared to 56 per cent in April-November FY25. Non-tax revenue expanded 20.8 per cent, standing at 88.6 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, compared to 78 per cent in the same period last year.

Also Read

Suresh Khanna, UP finance minister

Expect our state's share in tax devolution to rise to 20%: UP FM Khannapremium

growth gdp economy

Yearender 2025: The economy sailed through, but the waters are uncertainpremium

capital expenditure, capex

8 months into FY26, states have spent only 38% of the budgeted capexpremium

GDP

States' debt burden and fiscal gaps persist, leaving capital spending mutedpremium

equity capital market, fees, gdp

Economy may grow at 7% in FY27 despite trade tensions: CareEdge Ratings

 
What role did IGST settlement play in tax collections? 
“Interestingly, IGST settlement between the Centre and the states over the recent months appears to have dampened the gross tax revenues of the government in the first eight months of FY26. We now anticipate a shortfall of Rs 1.5 trillion in the gross tax revenues in the current fiscal,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
 
How much has capital expenditure risen so far in FY26? 
Capital expenditure for the first eight months was Rs 6.58 trillion, or 59 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, as against 49 per cent in the April-November period of the last fiscal.
 
What is the trend in revenue expenditure, and what could change in December? 
The government’s revenue expenditure was 57.5 per cent of Budget estimates in April-November FY26 against 60 per cent last year. Experts feel there could be some reversal on the direct taxation front in December when advance tax payments were made, especially by corporates, even though lower GST collections are getting reflected in the monthly numbers.

More From This Section

steel, steel industry

India extends steel safeguard duty of up to 12 per cent for three years

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia move towards more balanced, diversified economic ties in 2025

Indian economy, trade, exports, imports

Goldilocks phase, reforms glide path to spur Indian economy in 2026

Renewable energy, climate

Long-term policy support key to meeting India's energy goals: Experts

steel

Govt imposes tariff on certain steel products for 3 years to limit imports

Topics : Fiscal Deficit Capital Expenditure Tax Revenue

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

Explore News

Warren Buffett RetireStocks to Watch TodayVodafone idea ShareTop IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertIs Bank Holiday on 1 Jan 2026Tech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon