Centre's fiscal deficit at 62.3% of FY26 BE in April-November; capex up 28%

The government’s fiscal deficit for April-November of FY26 widened to Rs 9.77 trillion, or 62.3 per cent of the Budget estimates, with capital expenditure increasing 28 per cent year on year over the same period, the latest data by the Controller General of Accounts showed.
What do the fiscal deficit numbers signal about spending and revenues?
“Fiscal deficit numbers signal that while overall spending in particular has been on line with what was last year, revenue collection has lagged… The government will now be in a better position to manage the budgetary numbers with the level of uncertainty on account of the tariff impact now being absorbed fully by the system,” said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda.
How did tax and non-tax revenues perform in April-November FY26?
Gross tax revenue increased 3.3 per cent in April-November FY26 compared to the corresponding period last year. Net tax revenue contracted 3.4 per cent in the same period, reaching 49.1 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, compared to 56 per cent in April-November FY25. Non-tax revenue expanded 20.8 per cent, standing at 88.6 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, compared to 78 per cent in the same period last year.
What role did IGST settlement play in tax collections?
“Interestingly, IGST settlement between the Centre and the states over the recent months appears to have dampened the gross tax revenues of the government in the first eight months of FY26. We now anticipate a shortfall of Rs 1.5 trillion in the gross tax revenues in the current fiscal,” said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA.
How much has capital expenditure risen so far in FY26?
Capital expenditure for the first eight months was Rs 6.58 trillion, or 59 per cent of FY26 Budget estimates, as against 49 per cent in the April-November period of the last fiscal.
What is the trend in revenue expenditure, and what could change in December?
The government’s revenue expenditure was 57.5 per cent of Budget estimates in April-November FY26 against 60 per cent last year. Experts feel there could be some reversal on the direct taxation front in December when advance tax payments were made, especially by corporates, even though lower GST collections are getting reflected in the monthly numbers.