Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 01:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Investment guide: Where to invest in FY26? Analysts pick sectors to bet

Investment guide: Where to invest in FY26? Analysts pick sectors to bet

Analysts recommend placing bets on rate-sensitives, hospitals, and power utility stocks

stock market trading

Sirali Gupta Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The topsy turvy financial year of 2024-25 (FY25), which saw extreme volatility in the second half amid record foreign outflows, is ending with low single digit returns for investors.
 
The frontline BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty50 indices added around 4 per cent each during the outgoing financial year. In the broader markets, the Nifty Midcap 100 gained over 5 per cent, while the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose 1 per cent.
 
Sectoral investments, too, yielded mixed returns for investors where the Nifty Bank gained 7.63 per cent, the Nifty IT 6.55 per cent, and the Nifty Auto index 1.67 per cent.
 
 
On the downside, the Nifty FMCG lost 1.67 per cent, the Nifty Realty 9.35 per cent, and the Nifty oil & gas index 9 per cent.
 
"Among the sectoral indices, banking, and financial services have provided investors with moderate returns in FY25, that apart, majority sectors have been in a consolidation phase," said Kranthi Bathini, director - equity strategy, WealthMills Securities Pvt ltd.  Read: Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

Also Read

Stock Market, Market, BSE, NSE, Nifty

These 2 stocks are recommended by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Sec; check target

trading, market, stocks

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One recommends buying these 3 stocks on March 24

Sundaram Finance Ltd

Sundaram Finance can top ₹ 6,200, gain another 24% by year-end; chart hints

markets, stock market, sensex, correction, nifty, shares, growth, profit, economy, gain

ICICI Bank, M&M charts flag Death Cross; here's what happened in the past

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors

Infy, TCS, HCL Tech: Are IT stocks due for a rebound? Charts say this

 
Going ahead, however, analysts anticipate the new financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to reward investors with double-digit returns provided the Indian economy as well as India Inc’s corporate earnings see a steady pace of recovery.
 
Antu Eapan Thomas, senior research analyst at Geojit Investments Limited, for instance, expects the benchmark equity indices to yield 10 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) returns in FY26, driven by earnings recovery starting from Q4FY25 onwards. He pegs Nifty50 at 25,800 by the end of March 2026, in his base case scenario.

Where to invest in FY26?

As an investment strategy, analysts suggest investors place their bets on rate-sensitive, hospitals, and power utilities stocks in FY26.
 
Explaining the rationale, Antu Thomas of Geojit Investments Limited said rate-sensitive stocks are expected to do well in the new financial year on expectations of lower interest rates, which will reduce borrowing costs and boost demand for loans.
 
“This is expected to improve the profitability of banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) in the coming year, amid better credit offtake. Auto, real estate, and consumer durables sectors, too, will benefit from increased consumer affordability due to lower loan rates, aiding related stocks,” he said.
 
India’s retail inflation eased to a seven-month low of 3.61 per cent in February 2025, down from 4.31 per cent in January. Given this, UBS expects the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to reduce repo rate by a total of 50 basis points (bps) in calendar year 2025 aided by a sharper-than-anticipated decline in inflation and improved liquidity conditions.
 
Dimplekumar Shah, MD & co-head investment advisory & distribution, JM Financial Services Ltd, too, suggests investing in rate sensitive sectors, albeit within the large-cap space.
 
That apart, he sees hospitals, and power utility sectors rewarding investors next year given earnings visibility.  Read: Dividend, rights issue: TVS Holdings, 5 other stocks to remain in focus

Sectors to avoid in FY26

That said, export-oriented sectors, prone to trade war amid US President Donald Trump’s tariffs, should be avoided in FY26, analysts noted.
 
Among them, the information technology (IT), pharma, oil and gas, and chemicals sector received a thumbs down from analysts.
 
“Dumping by Chinese companies and ongoing pricing pressure will also continue to impact chemical stocks in the near term,” said Thomas of Geojit Financial Services.
 
Among the inward-looking sectors, Dimplekumar Shah of JM Financial cautioned against select fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) stocks due to a lack of volume growth and delay in price hikes.
 
“Capital goods-linked stocks, too, may be avoided in FY26 in the backdrop of lower capex intensity, high base, and weak visibility of private capex revival,” he said.
 

More From This Section

equity trading volumes, share market

Aadhar Housing Finance up 5% as multiple brokerages initiate 'buy' coverage

BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty, stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex 350 pts higher at 77,640; Nifty tests 23,600; financials, oil, FMCG climb

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T stock gains 2% on winning ultra mega order; soars 12% so far in March

ipo market listing share market

ATC Energies IPO Day 3 update: Retail investors drive demand, GMP up 12%

ipo market listing share market

Missed the IPO bus? Time to buy selectively for the long-term, say analysts

Topics : Stocks to buy Stocks to avoid oil & gas Nifty IT Nifty Bank Nifty Auto Nifty FMCG Nifty Realty Index MARKETS TODAY Markets Sensex Nifty Market Outlook BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 Core sectors

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsStocks To BuySpice Jet Share PriceWhat is Studio GhibliIPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon