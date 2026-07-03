Ethanol blending backed by global practice, scientific studies: Govt

The government on Friday issued a detailed rebuttal to what it described as misinformation circulating on social media about the country's E20 ethanol blending programme, rejecting claims ranging from excessive water consumption and engine damage to insurance invalidation and environmental harm.

In a 10-point clarification, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas said the programme, under which petrol contains up to 20 per cent ethanol, is supported by scientific studies, international experience and regulatory safeguards.

Rejecting claims that producing one litre of ethanol consumes 10,000 litres of water, the ministry said only surplus rice, cleared after meeting national food security requirements, is diverted for ethanol production.

It added that ethanol distilleries consume about 3-5 litres of processed water per litre of ethanol and increasingly operate Zero Liquid Discharge systems to recycle water.

The ministry also said maize, which now accounts for more than 40 per cent of ethanol supplied under the programme, requires significantly lower irrigation than paddy and is being promoted through higher minimum support prices.

The government also dismissed assertions that E20 is an untested fuel, noting that ethanol-blended fuels have been used internationally for decades. It cited countries, including the United States, Brazil, Canada, Thailand, Japan and several European nations, as having adopted ethanol blending at varying levels.

Addressing concerns over vehicle performance, the ministry said Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI)-led trials covering about 40,000 kilometres in passenger cars and 20,000 kilometres in two-wheelers found no significant adverse impact on drivability or fuel efficiency, with only "marginal" changes in mileage.

It added that vehicles calibrated for E20 could benefit from ethanol's higher octane rating.

On allegations that E20 damages engines or corrodes components, the ministry cited studies conducted by ARAI in collaboration with Indian Oil Corporation, the Indian Institute of Petroleum and the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

The studies found no issues relating to drivability or compatibility of metal and plastic components, although certain rubber parts in older vehicles may require earlier replacement.

The ministry also rejected claims that the use of E20 fuel could void vehicle warranties or insurance coverage, saying automobile manufacturers and insurers have clarified that vehicles designed or approved for E20 remain covered under applicable warranty and insurance terms.

Responding to viral social media posts suggesting ants and bees are attracted to E20 fuel because it contains sugar, the ministry said fuel-grade ethanol undergoes distillation that removes residual sugars and contains denaturants that repel insects. It also said petrol's hydrocarbon odour dominates the blended fuel.

The government further denied claims that it had described the E20 programme as an "experiment" before the Supreme Court, saying the court proceedings related to contractual provisions governing ethanol procurement rather than the merits of the blending programme.

It cited a clarification issued by the Office of the Attorney General stating that media reports suggesting otherwise were inaccurate.

The ministry also dismissed claims that E20 allows water to enter vehicle fuel tanks, saying modern vehicles and fuel retail infrastructure are equipped with safeguards to prevent water ingress.

It similarly described viral videos purporting to show sugarcane juice being mixed into petrol as fabricated, saying fuel ethanol is manufactured through industrial processes and blended according to prescribed quality specifications.

On environmental concerns, the government said ethanol plants require statutory environmental clearances, must comply with groundwater regulations and are required to operate Zero Liquid Discharge systems.

It added that the programme has contributed to foreign exchange savings of more than Rs 1.9 lakh crore, expedited payments exceeding Rs 1.6 lakh crore to farmers, reduced carbon dioxide emissions by around 930 lakh metric tonnes and displaced over 310 lakh metric tonnes of crude oil imports since 2014-15.

India achieved its target of 20 per cent ethanol blending in petrol in December 2025, ahead of schedule, after blending levels rose from about 1.5 per cent in 2013-14, according to the ministry.

It said installed ethanol production capacity has reached about 2,000 crore litres, with procurement projected to exceed 1,200 crore litres during the 2025-26 ethanol supply year.