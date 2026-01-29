EU trade deal spurs big strides: India set to walk the world with Kickers

A key clause in the proposed agreement would shift the production of the French brand’s entire annual output of 6–7 million pairs of shoes to India, marking a major move away from China as a manufacturing base. Currently, Kickers footwear made in India is used only for domestic consumption. KICL introduced the Kickers brand to the Indian market in 2024.

This would be the first time an Indian footwear company acquires a considerable stake in an iconic global brand. The proposed India-EU trade deal is expected to open the door to several European brands in India, with the Kickers deal likely to lead the way.

The brand aims to achieve net sales of around ₹400 crore over the next five years across all channels in India, focusing on product line expansion and offering a complete ensemble to target consumers, particularly in the children’s segment, which is viewed as a high-potential category in the Indian market.

“We have a lot of footwear manufacturing in India. But I don’t believe any Indian company owns an international brand. Small countries like Sweden and other European nations own international footwear brands. Owning one is very important,” said Jinnah Rafiq Ahmed, executive chairman of KICL.

“Kickers is available worldwide and manufactured in China. Once we acquire it, we can move the entire production facility to India,” Ahmed added.

KICL has also signed a long-term, 30-year licensing and distribution agreement with Kickers for India and eight neighbouring countries — Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Nepal, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. As part of this expansion, Kickers has already opened a store in Qatar.

N Mohan, director and chief executive officer of KICL, said the EU free trade agreement will unlock numerous opportunities as duties are expected to drop from 17 per cent to zero.

“The Indian footwear market is around ₹1.2 trillion and growing at 7–8 per cent. The premium segment, priced at ₹3,000 and above, is growing at 12–18 per cent. This indicates that India’s aspirational young population wants to be fashionable,” Mohan said.

The move is expected to enable KICL’s direct participation in global brand and business strategies, while allowing it to own and strengthen intellectual property rights in markets where it holds long-term licensing and distribution rights. This alignment elevates KICL from a regional licensee to a globally integrated partner in the Kickers ecosystem.

The initiative positions India as the global manufacturing hub for Kickers’ footwear, with KICL spearheading end-to-end production for worldwide markets.