EV penetration: At 1.1%, India is far behind Asian average of 17.3%



According to research from S&P Global Ratings, the EV penetration rate (EV sales as a percentage of total light vehicle sales, including passenger vehicles and light commercial vehicles) in India in calendar year 2022 was only 1.1 per cent, as compared to the Asian average of 17.3 per cent. India has to push the pedal harder if it wants to be a significant player in the Asian electric vehicle (EV) and supply chain sweepstakes.



While China is at the top, with an EV penetration of 27.1 per cent, South Korea has already hit 10.3 per cent after a slow start. The average range of EV penetration in countries like Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand ranges from 0. 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent. S&P says that among these, Thailand has the fa­s­­test rate of electrification. The countries covered in the region include China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Phili­ppines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, the greater China region, and Pakistan.



The Indian government has projected that EV penetration should hit 30 per cent by 2030. But currently, 90 per cent of EVs in the country are two and three- wheelers. Even if they are added (with the exception of e-rickshaws, which do not use lithium ion batteries) the penetration would be around 4.5 per cent. The EV penetration in Japan is at 2.2 per cent, but that is because unlike India, the Japanese government has decided to support different kinds of clean technology such as hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fuel cell vehicles, apart from vehicles powered with lithium ion batteries. So pure EV penetration is muted. Also, globally, EV penetration has been found to be at 13.3 per cent.

Also Read EV push, pent-up demand: Why auto exports fell in April amid healthy sales? S&P upgrades Tata Motors' long-term issuer, issue credit ratings to 'BB' Sparking the EV supply chain: India trying to reduce dependence on China Cold chain startup Celcius raises Rs 100 crore from IvyCap, others 40% of all vehicles sold will be electric by 2030, says Bain & Co report Cabinet approves Rs 38,000-cr subsidy for non-urea fertilisers this kharif Cabinet okays revised IT hardware PLI scheme with Rs 17,000-cr outlay India remains a bright spot, likely to grow 6.7% in 2024: UNDESA report Govt approves revision in NBS rate for Rabi season, sets rate for Kharif Goldman Sachs sees remittances keeping CAD lower in 2023: Report



The big players in the battery cell market include the Chinese CATL and the South Korean giant, LG EnSol, which, together, control nearly half the global supply. The other player in this space is Japan’s Panasonic which supplies to Tesla. Asian countries dominate the supply chain, with as much as 98 per cent of the battery cell supply coming from the region. According to S&P projection, it will continue to control 90 per cent of this market even in 2025. But India is still far behind others in the region in battery cell production.



When it comes to crucial raw materials like lithium, which is key to making batteries, India has some good news to report. The 5.9 million tonnes of lith­ium recently discovered in the Union territories of Jammu and Kash­mir will be auctioned soon. Lithium has also been found in Rajasthan. Though India still imports its entire requirement of cells, the production-linked incentive (PLI ) scheme could change the game. Under the scheme, 50 gigawatts of battery capa­city with advanced chemistry cells is set to be built within the next two yea­rs.

Indonesia, the larg­est producer of nickel in the world, is emerging as a key player in battery grade nickel (a key raw material for battery making) in Asia. As much as $30 billion dollars is being invested in the country on the mining and refining of nickel.