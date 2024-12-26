Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 06:01 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Exporters ask for Rs 750 cr to target US market amid China's tariff woes

Exporters ask for Rs 750 cr to target US market amid China's tariff woes

The demand has come at a time when there is an expected policy shift in the US by President-elect Donald Trump, who wants to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods

The Kenyan government’s decision to scrap multi-million-dollar airport expansion and energy deals with the Adani group, following bribery allegations by the US, could test the resilience of India’s fledgling project exports market.

Representative Picture

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian exporters, through the Federation of Indian Export Organisations, have sought the government to allocate Rs 750 crore over three years to take advantage of a $25 billion export potential in the US, according to a report by PTI.
 
The demand has come at a time when there is an expected policy shift in the US by President-elect Donald Trump, who wants to impose higher tariffs on Chinese goods, which opens up a potential window of opportunity for Indian exporters.
 
FIEO President Ashwani Kumar recommended an advertising campaign with Rs 250 crore every year for three years targeting sectors such as electronics, textiles, toys, chemicals, and auto components. “We have already started contacting key trade associations to showcase India’s sourcing potential,” Kumar said.
 
 
The exporters also sought an extension for the Interest Equalisation Scheme (IES) that is scheduled to lapse on December 31, 2024. Kumar also said that the current limit of Rs 50 lakh per import-export code (IEC) holder for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) is not enough, and the subvention rates have to be restored to its original levels of 5 per cent and 3 per cent, considering the repo rate which is rising.
 
“High domestic interest rates make financing costlier for Indian exporters compared to competitors in export-driven economies like China, Japan, and South Korea,” Kumar said.

Also Read

PMI, PMI INDIA

Economy ends 2024 strong as business growth reaches 4-month high, shows PMI

ecommerce, online

E-commerce: A sunrise sector, purveyor of India's economic growth

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

India set to become $30 trillion-economy by 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan

CEA K Subramanian

India's inclusive growth lauded by international community: K Subramanian

GDP, India GDP

Impacting growth, liquidity management: Shifting sands of fiscal policy

 

Demands from gems and jewellery sector

The gems and jewellery sector also demanded support from the government amid declining exports. Vipul Shah, chairman of the Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council, pleaded that the jewellery parks be granted ‘infrastructure status’ so that there is easy access to credit.
 
The sector is developing major jewellery parks in Mumbai, Meerut, and Bengaluru. Shah recommended that these parks should also be included in the list of harmonised infrastructure projects. Furthermore, the council sought duty drawback benefits on platinum exports.
 
The US continues to be India’s largest trading partner, but exports to the US surged by 6.31 per cent during April-October 2024 to $ 47.24 billion. Yet, exporters are concerned with the Trump ‘America First’ agenda, which will see increased tariffs on commodities such as automobiles, textiles, and pharmaceuticals.

Shipping and R&D initiatives

Exporters also wanted more equity infusion to strengthen shipping lines at home and thereby cut $ 100 billion spent yearly on transport service charges. They further demanded tax benefits on research and development that could be used to upgrade competitiveness across the globe.

More From This Section

cci

CCI to intervene selectively, considering sector-specific dynamics

GDP

Economic growth seen at 6.5% in FY25, RBI policy pushed down demand: FinMin

Over the last year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been resolutely focused on aligning headline consumer price inflation (CPI) to its 4 per cent target. This was both understandable and desirable. CPI inflation averaged 6 per cent for four years

Year in Review: How inflation pinched pockets of Indian households in 2024

Hiring

Formal sector new hirings drops 20.8% in Oct, EPF additions hit 7-month low

PremiumChartThe India story: Progress in manufacturing sector but key challenges remain

The India story: Progress in manufacturing sector but key challenges remain

Topics : Indian economic growth Indian exports Indian exports and trade deficit Federation of Indian Export Organisations China economy BS Web Reports US economy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 5:54 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayICAI CA Final Result 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon