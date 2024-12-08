Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / India set to become $30 trillion-economy by 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan

India set to become $30 trillion-economy by 2047: Dharmendra Pradhan

The Union education minister said that the New Education Policy was envisioned to create wealth and jobs

Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan advised students to play a constructive role in making the country a mega powerhouse and a driving force of the world. (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India Jamshedpur (Jharkhand)
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has asserted that India will become a US$ 30 trillion-economy by 2047.

Delivering a lecture at the concluding function of XLRI-School of Management's year-long platinum jubilee celebration here on Saturday, Pradhan said that India, the fastest-growing global economy, is currently in the fifth position and will bag the third spot in the next three years.

"The world didn't even count India on the economic front when XLRI came into being 75 years ago. Today, we are the fastest-growing economy and fifth-largest economy in the world, with a size of US 3 trillion. We will be the third-largest economy in the next three years at US$ 5 trillion. Our economy will grow to US$ 30 trillion by 2047," he said.

 

"We have to be wealth creators, job creators. We have the potential to create millions of jobs. The world is looking at India for digital public infrastructure... 46 per cent of digital transactions in the world take place in our country. We have become self-reliant in the service sector," he said.

The Union education minister said that the New Education Policy was envisioned to create wealth and jobs.

Pradhan advised the students to play a constructive role in making the country a mega powerhouse and a driving force of the world.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

CEA K Subramanian

India's inclusive growth lauded by international community: K Subramanian

PremiumRBI, Reserve Bank of India

Monetary policy review: A cautiously dovish, par-for-the-course policy

Mayur Karmarkar, managing director, International Copper Association India

Copper industry to see 10-13% spurt in demand in H2FY25: ICA India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is expected to drop broad hints for the adoption of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework at Monday's meeting with the boards of private banks in Mumbai.

RBI to launch podcasts for wider dissemination of info to general public

Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Krishnamurthy, Subramanian

India's growth offers great opportunities to US investors: KV Subramanian

Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Narendra Modi Indian Economy The Future of Indian Economy Indian economic growth State of Indian economy Education ministry indian government BJP Bharatiya Janata Party

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 08 2024 | 12:21 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Australia 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Stocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodaySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon