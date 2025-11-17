Monday, November 17, 2025 | 03:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Exports dip 11.8% to $34.38 bn in Oct; trade deficit widens to $41.68 bn

Exports dip 11.8% to $34.38 bn in Oct; trade deficit widens to $41.68 bn

Exports to the United States also declined, dropping to $6.3 billion in October from $6.9 billion a year earlier

Gold imports alone soared to $14.72 billion in October, compared with $4.92 billion during the same period last year. Image: Bloomberg

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

India’s exports fell by 11.8 per cent to $34.38 billion in October, according to the data released by the Commerce Ministry, PTI reported. Imports, however, rose sharply by 16.63 per cent to $76.06 billion, widening the trade deficit to $41.68 billion for the month.
 
According to the report, the surge in imports was driven by a spike in gold and silver shipments. Gold imports alone soared to $14.72 billion in October, compared with $4.92 billion during the same period last year.
 
Exports to the United States also declined, dropping to $6.3 billion in October from $6.9 billion a year earlier, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal noted.
 
 
For the April–October period of the current financial year (FY26), India’s exports inched up by 0.63 per cent to $254.25 billion, while imports grew 6.37 per cent to $451.08 billion, according to commerce ministry data.

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

