Services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March: RBI data

India's services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March, while imports recorded a 6% growth to $16.27 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday showed.
As per the government's first preliminary estimates released in mid-April, services imports stood at $14.05 billion in March, while services exports were at $27.75 billion.
The RBI's numbers are also provisional but further updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance of payments data.
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
