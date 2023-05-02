close

Services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March: RBI data

As per the government's first preliminary estimates released in mid-April, services imports stood at $14.05 billion in March, while services exports were at $27.75 billion

IT jobs, campus hiring, IT firms

1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2023 | 6:23 PM IST
India's services exports rose 13.1% on year to $30.48 billion in March, while imports recorded a 6% growth to $16.27 billion, provisional data published by the Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday showed.
 
As per the government's first preliminary estimates released in mid-April, services imports stood at $14.05 billion in March, while services exports were at $27.75 billion.
 
The RBI's numbers are also provisional but further updated and final figures are usually published quarterly as part of the country's overall balance of payments data.
 
(Reporting by Swati Bhat; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 02 2023 | 6:23 PM IST

