Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 03:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Russian crude becomes cheaper for India amid US pressure on oil trade

Russian crude becomes cheaper for India amid US pressure on oil trade

India became a major importer of Russian crude after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, but the South Asian nation was recently slapped with crushing US tariffs for the trade

oil refineries

State-run and private processors have received 11.4 million barrels of Russian crude from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1 | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Yongchang Chin and Rakesh Sharma
   
Russian crude is getting even cheaper for India buyers as New Delhi faces sustained US pressure to cut its oil trade with Moscow, which the Trump administration says is helping fund the war in Ukraine.
 
The price of Urals crude has dipped to a discount of $3 to $4 a barrel to Brent on a delivered basis, according to people who received offers for the Russian grade, asking not to be identified discussing sensitive information. The price is for cargoes that will load in late September and October, they added.
 
India became a major importer of Russian crude after the start of the war in Ukraine in 2022, but the South Asian nation was recently slapped with crushing US tariffs for the trade. Those economic penalties and repeated criticism from President Donald Trump and his officials has pushed New Delhi closer to longtime rival China and led to a defiant show of ties with Moscow.
 
 
At the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in China this week, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country and Russia share a “special” relationship. He also met Chinese President Xi Jinping and the two leaders pledged to be partners rather rivals, announcing steps to rebuild ties.

Also Read

Sullivan met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval on Monday.

Trump sidelined India to do family business with Pakistan: Ex-Biden adviser

Su-57

Russia studying investment needs to make Su-57 fighter jets in India

Hardeep Puri, Hardeep

India pushes back at US over Russian crude, calls 'laundromat' claim false

PM Modi, Putin take a ride together

Putin shares limousine with PM Modi to travel to meeting venue in China

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SCO Summit

'India, Russia stand shoulder to shoulder': PM Modi tells Putin at SCO meet

 
Some of the most scathing criticism directed at India has been from White House adviser Peter Navarro. On Monday, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri directly challenged his blunt language and argued that Russian flows had helped to shield the global economy from a price spike. Puri made the remarks in a column in The Hindu newspaper.
 
Indian refiners have continued to take Russian oil, despite a brief pause in early August, and cheaper Urals are likely to attract strong buying interest. Last week, the grade was being offered at a discount of around $2.50 a barrel, wider than $1 in July, the people said. That compares with US crude recently bought by some refiners, which was priced at around a $3 premium, they added.
 
State-run and private processors have received 11.4 million barrels of Russian crude from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1, according to data from Kpler and reports from port agents. One cargo originated from a US-sanctioned vessel called the Victor Konetsky via a ship-to-ship transfer.
 
Urals is Russia’s flagship oil and ships from the nation’s western ports. China, which hasn’t faced the same condemnation as India, is the biggest importer of Moscow’s crude, which arrives via pipeline and tankers.
 

More From This Section

GST council meeting

GST Council meet Sept 3-4: Rate cuts, rationalisation on the agenda

MK Stalin, Stalin

Tamil Nadu signs investment deals worth Rs 3,819 cr at German conclave

Hari Menon Cofounder & CEO, BigBasket

BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

FMCG

GST overhaul may slash levies on shampoos, hybrid cars, TVs, electronics

GDP data

Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectorspremium

Topics : India Russia India-Russia ties crude India crude oil crude oil supply

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 3:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayImmigration Act 2025 Delhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceUS Visa UpdatesVikran Engineering IPOBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon