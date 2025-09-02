Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 11:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

BigBasket to see new CEO, Tata begins search for Hari Menon's successor

A new chief executive may soon be appointed as Tata Sons aims to strengthen BigBasket's position in the highly competitive quick-commerce market

Hari Menon Cofounder & CEO, BigBasket

Hari Menon has been working with the board in recent months to identify potential successors (File)

Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 11:09 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group is preparing for a leadership transition at BigBasket as the grocery e-tailer’s founders seek to step back from daily operations, a report in The Economic Times said on Tuesday. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Hari Menon, whose five-year term is nearing its end following Tata’s acquisition of the Bengaluru-based firm in 2021, has begun discussions on succession planning.
 
Menon coordinates successor selection
 
Menon has been working with the board in recent months to identify potential successors. Tata Sons is expected to appoint a new chief executive to enhance BigBasket’s competitive edge in the quick commerce segment, where it faces competitors such as Blinkit, Swiggy Instamart, and Zepto.
 
 
Tata Digital's stake in BigBasket
 
Tata Digital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, acquired a 64.3 per cent stake in BigBasket’s B2B unit, Supermarket Grocery Supplies, in 2021 through primary and secondary deals. The company’s last reported valuation was $3.2 billion, following a $200 million fundraise from Tata Digital three years ago. Menon co-founded BigBasket in 2011 along with Vipul Parekh, VS Sudhakar, Abhinay Choudhari, and VS Ramesh as a scheduled-delivery business. Choudhari is the only founding member to have exited after the Tata acquisition.

Also Read

Vipul Parekh, co-founder and chief marketing officer, BigBasket

BigBasket plans to open 900 dark stores by 2025-end: Vipul Parekhpremium

darkstore quick commerce

Inside a dark store: The unseen hands that make 10-min q-commerce tickpremium

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

Tata Digital to get $400 million boost from Tata Sons' TCS dividend

retail, e-commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

50% of Indians pay online convenience fees; 78% prefer free platforms

Online shopping, quick commerce, zepto

50% of Indians pay online convenience fees; 78% prefer free platforms

 
BigBasket aims to raise fresh capital
 
The leadership change is also aimed at reassuring prospective investors, who have sought greater clarity and assertiveness as BigBasket plans to raise fresh capital. Despite being an early entrant in online grocery, the company’s cautious approach to rapid-delivery models allowed competitors to gain ground. Tata Sons had engaged Citi and Moelis to assist in raising external funding for BigBasket as well as the online pharmacy 1mg.
 
Tata Digital appoints new CEO
 
The development coincides with the appointment of Sajith Sivanandan, a former Google and JioHotstar executive, as Tata Digital’s chief executive officer from September 1, marking the third leadership change at the Tata Group’s digital arm in less than two years.
 
Sivanandan’s appointment comes as Tata Digital seeks to sharpen its strategy after several high-level departures. Founding CEO Pratik Pal, who launched Tata Neu, stepped down in February 2024, followed by Naveen Tahilyani, who resigned in May 2025 after just 15 months to join Prudential Plc in an international role.

More From This Section

FMCG

GST overhaul may slash levies on shampoos, hybrid cars, TVs, electronics

GDP data

Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectorspremium

ss

At 59.3, manufacturing PMI rises to nearly 18-year high in August

India US trade deal, India US trade surplus, India trade with US, US-India economic relations, trade deficit USA, mutually beneficial trade deal, US trade concerns India, America First trade policy, India imports from US, US exports to India, Indo-US

India's current account deficit narrowed to 0.2% of GDP in Q1 FY26

MGNREGA

MGNREGA work demand dips 26% in Aug with spike in kharif sowing

Topics : BigBasket Tata Sons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMitchell Starc RetirementDelhi Flood AlertGold and Silver PriceGarena Free Fire Max Redeem CodeFoldable iPhoneBlack Money RulesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon