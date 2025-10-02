Thursday, October 02, 2025 | 08:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Direct India-China flights to resume from October after five years

Direct India-China flights to resume from October after five years

Direct India-China flights will resume on October 26 with IndiGo restarting Kolkata-Guangzhou services, marking a thaw in ties after five years of suspension

This easing of tensions follows the prolonged standoff after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced that direct air services between India and China will resume later this month.
 
Non-stop flights between the two countries were halted in early 2020 due to Covid-19, and the June 2020 Galwan clash further froze bilateral ties. When India resumed scheduled international flights to other countries in 2022, services to China remained suspended.
 
Following the MEA announcement, IndiGo said it will restart daily non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou from October 26.
 
In a statement, the MEA said that civil aviation authorities of India and China had engaged in technical-level discussions this year on reviving direct connectivity and revising the Air Services Agreement.
 
 
“It has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to commercial decisions of the designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria,” it stated.

The agreement, the ministry added, will further facilitate people-to-people contact between the two countries, contributing to the gradual normalisation of bilateral exchanges.
 
IndiGo, India’s largest airline, will be among the first to resume such services. The daily Kolkata–Guangzhou flights will be operated with Airbus A320neo aircraft, with plans to add a Delhi–Guangzhou service shortly, subject to regulatory approvals. Bookings for the Kolkata–Guangzhou route will open on October 3. 
 
“Our resumption of daily, non-stop flights between India and mainland China will once again allow seamless movement of people, goods and ideas, while strengthening bilateral ties,” said Pieter Elbers, chief executive officer of IndiGo, adding that the airline aims to expand direct connectivity with China further.
 
IndiGo currently operates 1,904 international flights per week, 15.7 per cent more than the same period last year, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium. The airline had earlier run daily services on the Delhi–Chengdu, Kolkata–Guangzhou and Kolkata–Yangon routes until early 2020, when scheduled international flights were suspended due to the Covid-19 outbreak.
 
Ties between India and China have visibly warmed in August–September 2025, culminating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to China in seven years during the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit, where he met President Xi Jinping in Tianjin.
 
This easing of tensions follows the prolonged standoff after the 2020 Galwan Valley clash. The thaw has also been influenced by external pressures: heavy Trump-era tariffs on Indian goods pushed New Delhi to diversify diplomatic and trade engagements, opening the door for recalibration with China.
 

Topics : India china trade India China relations flights Aviation industry

First Published: Oct 02 2025 | 8:26 PM IST

