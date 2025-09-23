OECD lifts India's FY26 growth outlook to 6.7%; S&P retains at 6.5%

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) on Tuesday raised the growth forecast for the current financial year by 40 basis points (bps) to 6.7 per cent on the back of monetary and fiscal easing, along with goods and services tax (GST) cuts, even as higher tariff rates are expected to weigh on the export sector.
On the other hand, global credit rating agency S&P Global retained India’s growth forecast for the current financial year at 6.5 per cent, as it expects domestic demand to remain strong, supported by a largely benign monsoon season, cuts in income tax and GST, along with accelerating government investment.
“In India, higher tariff rates will weigh on the export sector, but overall activity is anticipated to be supported by monetary and fiscal policy easing, including the reform to the GST,” noted OECD in its latest interim outlook. However, it is gloomier regarding the forecast for the following year, as it lowered its FY27 projection by 20 bps to 6.2 per cent.
On the global economic front, the OECD assesses that growth has proved more resilient than anticipated in the first half of 2025, as it expanded 3.2 per cent — up 30 bps from the projection in June — due to front-loading of goods production and trade ahead of the introduction of higher US tariff rates, with industrial production growth in the first half of the year exceeding the average pace of 2024 in most G20 economies.
“Strong investment growth in high-technology sectors also boosted activity in the US and Japan. Nonetheless, private consumption growth has weakened in the US and in some euro area countries like France and Italy. Many emerging-market economies had upside growth surprises, but in some cases this reflected idiosyncratic factors that are not expected to continue — like the first-quarter spike in agriculture production in Brazil, or a steep fall in the growth of GDP deflator in the second quarter in India,” it added.
Also Read
It further noted that growth is expected to soften noticeably in the second half of this year, as front-loading activity unwinds and higher effective tariff rates on imports to the US and China dampen investment and trade growth. Heightened geopolitical and policy uncertainty will also continue to weigh on domestic demand in many economies.
On the inflation front, the OECD pegs consumer prices to average 2.9 per cent in FY26 in India, down sharply from its earlier forecast of 4.1 per cent, and staying near 3 per cent during FY27. This is on account of food price inflation having declined sharply in India, helped by strong domestic supply and export restrictions.
Similarly, S&P has also revised down its inflation forecast to 3.2 per cent in the current financial year, thus anticipating a 25 bps rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in FY26.
“For India, we have revised our inflation forecast down to 3.2 per cent for this fiscal year after a sharper-than-expected decrease in food inflation. This leaves room for further monetary policy adjustments and we anticipate a 25 bps rate cut by the RBI this fiscal year,” it noted.
Speaking to CNBC-TV18 on Monday, India’s Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran said that Q1 growth momentum is likely to continue into the July–September quarter, with reforms in GST giving a boost to domestic demand.