Dhaksha Unmanned Systems, a subsidiary of Coromandel International and a leading Indian drone manufacturer, has secured a contract worth Rs 165 crore to supply 200 medium altitude logistics drones, along with their accessories, to the Indian Army.Recently, Dhaksha also secured a contract from agricultural inputs cooperative Iffco to supply 400 agri-spraying drones. These drones are scheduled for delivery over the next 12 months. With the inclusion of the orders from the defence sector and Iffco, Dhaksha's total orders for the current year have exceeded Rs 165 crore. The company also maintains a strong order pipeline, which will further augment the potential revenues for the current year.Dhaksha has a technology collaboration with Anna University and is the sole player in the country to receive type certificates from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for three drone models in the medium and small categories for agriculture and surveillance applications.Also Read: Coromandel International buys 32.68% in drone major Dhaksha for Rs 204 cr"The defence contract affirms Dhaksha's technological capability and its potential to seize opportunities in the unmanned aerial systems (UAS) space. This marks the entry of Coromandel and Murugappa Group into the Indian defence sector supplies. We are excited to partner with and support Dhaksha and drive the Atma Nirbhar Bharat vision in drone manufacturing," stated Arun Alagappan, executive vice chairman of Coromandel International."We are honoured to be selected by the Indian Army to supply our logistics drones. This is a major milestone and is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team. We are committed to building the latest technologies for drone manufacturing and catering to the requirements of the defence sector as well as the farming community of the country," stated Ramanathan Narayanan, chief executive officer of Dhaksha Unmanned Systems.Also Read: Indian Energy Exchange total trade volume up 19% to 8.5 bn units in July