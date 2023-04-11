close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

FM Sitharaman meets Yellen; discusses strengthening India-US economic ties

Sitharaman appreciated the multi-faceted India-US partnership and called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges, including climate change

Press Trust of India Washington
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 10:42 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Tuesday met with US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen here and the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic and financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums.

Sitharaman, who is leading a high-powered delegation, met Yellen on the sidelines of the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings 2023 here.

"Taking the discussions ahead from their last meeting during the Economic Financial Dialogue #EFD, in India, in Nov. '22, the two leaders discussed strengthening the India-US economic & financial partnership and increasing engagements at bilateral and multilateral forums," the finance ministry said in a series of tweets.

Sitharaman appreciated the multi-faceted India-US partnership and called for further cooperation in addressing global economic challenges, including climate change. She also highlighted the role of G20, QUAD and IPEF in fostering this partnership.

She "also emphasised the importance of coordinated global action to address #DebtVulnerability in low and middle-income countries, besides the need for financial support to help developing economies achieve their climate goals," the ministry said.

Sitharaman also met with former commerce secretary Penny Pritzker and they discussed about the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI), providing accessibility for all, including Start Ups, besides supporting growth of FinTech.

Also Read

India-US EFP: Treasury Secy Janet Yellen visiting India to bolster ties

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to travel to India in November

Need high regulatory standard globally to deal with crypto risks: Yellen

US treasury secy Janet Yellen to visit India on Nov 11 for EFP dialogue

US-India relationship critical, says Janet Yellen in meet with Sitharaman

MP to implement millet mission scheme in all districts for two years

Russia's flagship oil is moving ever closer to $60 per barrel cap

IMF warns it's too soon to sound all-clear on global financial turmoil

EAM Jaishankar meets Ugandan counterpart Jeje, discusses bilateral ties

Govt to nudge PSBs to increase enrolments of its insurance schemes

She informed Pritzker that scaling up of Digital Infrastructure and adoption of tech by common people in India has been phenomenal in the last couple of years.

The minister highlighted that in the space of manufacturing, India has the right kind of skills, including manpower and language proficiency along with a huge domestic market which provides a significant scaling advantage to the private sector.

In reference to the Union Budget 2023-24, Sitharaman informed Pritzker that India has announced setting up of three centres of excellence in the area of artificial intelligence as it is a key focus for the government.

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman | Janet Yellen | US India relations

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 9:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India remains top destination for Russian Urals oil in April: Report

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn
2 min read

India's March fuel demand soars to record high on robust economic activity

Russian Oil, crude oil, oil, oil prices
2 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Coal ministry to hold discussions with coal block allottees on Apr 12

coal, fossil fuel
2 min read

Rajasthan govt approves Rs 463 cr to strengthen micro irrigation system

Representative image Photo: Shutterstock
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Trade talks with UK still on, reports of pause 'baseless': MEA official

India High Commission in London (Photo: Wikipedia)
2 min read

Centre nudges state govts to speed up PM GatiShakti scheme adoption

Infrastructure
2 min read

Indian sugar prices climb as production drops amid record demand

Sugar
2 min read
Premium

Amid tension with China, India looks to Taiwan for high-tech imports

Imports
3 min read

Liquidated damages in certain cases to draw 18% GST, rules Andhra AAR

GST
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon