Friday, November 07, 2025 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Frauds per transaction on the rise since July: RBI DG T Rabi Sankar

Frauds per transaction on the rise since July: RBI DG T Rabi Sankar

He said that in a truly competitive market, banks might have sought to recover these additional costs from fintechs, but doing so could have slowed the pace of technological adoption.

Cyber crime

Yet, even beyond these regulatory disadvantages, the fact remains that banks failed to recognise the transformative potential of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as early as fintechs did, he said. | Image: Shutter stock

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Frauds per number of transactions, as detected by banks, have been rising since July of the current year after a steady decline since the beginning of the year, said T Rabi Sankar, deputy governor, Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on Friday.
 
“It’s important to realise that in any system there is some degree of fraud. If you look at frauds per number of transactions, we would see that compared to last year, from the beginning of the year, that incidence kept on reducing substantially until about July, when it again started rising,” Rabi Sankar said while speaking at the SBI Banking and Economics Conclave.
 
 
“So they might be cyclical, they might be going up and coming down, but we are hoping that with the digital infrastructure that we are creating, and the success that we are seeing — we are seeing a success rate of more than 90 per cent at this stage — we will be able to contain that,” he added.
 
Frauds reported by banks declined in FY25 to 23,953, compared to 36,060 in the previous year, though the amount involved jumped to Rs 36,014 crore from Rs 12,230 crore. The increase in the amount involved in total frauds reported during 2024–25 over 2023–24 was mainly due to the removal of fraud classification in 122 cases amounting to Rs 18,674 crore, reported during previous financial years and reclassified afresh during the current financial year after re-examination and ensuring compliance with the Supreme Court judgment dated March 27, 2023.
 
The deputy governor further said that it can be argued that banks found themselves at an inherent disadvantage compared to fintechs as they operate under a heavier regulatory framework, burdened by compliance requirements such as know your customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), and other supervisory checks, which introduce friction and raise operating costs.

Also Read

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's Swaminathan J urges regulators to minimise overlaps, close gapspremium

Bonds

RBI rejects bids for 7-year G-sec due to demand for higher yield

Gold

RBI brings back more gold from abroad after West freezes Russia's reserves

Banks, bank

The changing turf for foreign banks amid selective opening, scrutinypremium

RBI bond issuance extension, government securities borrowing calendar, uniform pricing state bonds, multiple vs uniform auction method, long term bond yields India, commercial banks RBI request, central state bond supply pressure, 10 year benchmark b

Festival spending, GST outflows push banking system liquidity into deficitpremium

 
He said that in a truly competitive market, banks might have sought to recover these additional costs from fintechs, but doing so could have slowed the pace of technological adoption.
 
Yet, even beyond these regulatory disadvantages, the fact remains that banks failed to recognise the transformative potential of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) as early as fintechs did, he said.
 
Unlike fintechs, which quickly grasped the value of customer acquisition and data-driven insights, banks were constrained by their conservative structures and legacy mindset. This limitation, rooted in the very nature of traditional banking, prevented them from fully appreciating the opportunities that digital platforms and data offered.
 
“It also has a disadvantage that banks have to bear the cost of regulation, both financially and in terms of the obligation to follow provincial processes. One corollary of this somewhat protected environment within which banks operate is that the innovation edge is blunted. This is probably one reason why banks did not fully appreciate the potential benefits of UPI as keenly as the fintech players did,” he said.
 
Further, he highlighted that competitiveness in the financial sector may no longer hinge primarily on balance-sheet strength but rather on data capability and technological agility. Banks, however, remain structurally vulnerable due to their monolithic IT systems, extensive branch networks, and high compliance costs. As a result, mere incremental digitisation will not be enough to keep them competitive.
 
He said that in this changing landscape, the strategic imperative for banks is clear: they must modernise their core infrastructure, making it more flexible, modular, and adaptive, to effectively compete with the rapidly evolving fintech ecosystem and prepare for the next wave of transformational technologies.
 

More From This Section

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

India's foreign exchange reserves fall by $5.6 bn as gold reserves decrease

Renewable energy, climate

Rapid renewables rollout vs demand mismatch driving up power costs: CEA

Mounjaro, ELI Lilly

Eli Lilly's Mounjaro tops India pharma charts with ₹100 crore sales in Oct

kharif

Mandi prices of major kharif crops show little improvement, shows datapremium

The erstwhile site for Tata Motors' Nano car factory, symbol of the industrialisation bug that had once bitten West Bengal and then led to one of the most violent of agitations against land acquisition

Rajasthan govt approves land allotment in key districts for industrypremium

Topics : RBI Policy RBI Governor online frauds banking transaction

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 7:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon