Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

FY25 net direct tax collections up 21% at Rs 4.63 trn in April-June: Govt

On a gross basis, tax collection before refunds grew more than 22% year on year to Rs 5.16 trillion, the statement said

Tax

India's financial year runs from April to March. (Representative Image)

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian government's net direct tax collection rose 21% year on year to Rs 4.63 trillion ($55.52 billion) from April 1 to June 17, it said in a statement on Tuesday.
On a gross basis, tax collection before refunds grew more than 22% year on year to Rs 5.16 trillion, the statement said.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The government has issued tax refunds of Rs 5,33,000 crore in the current financial year that started on April 1, up to June 17, 2024, it added. India's financial year runs from April to March.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Direct taxes indian government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVESwati MaliwalGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon