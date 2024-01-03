Dunki Box Office Collection Day 14: SRK movie crosses the 400 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki is doing spectacular business at the box office even after 14 days of its release. The movie has collected Rs 200.62 crore net at the box office in India. Dunki is directed by Rajkumar Hirani, and it features Tapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, and Boman Irani in pivotal roles.

Dunki Box office collection day 14

As per industry tracker Sacnilk, Dunki is expected to collect around Rs 3 to 4 crore on day 14. As of now, the movie has made Rs 1.25 crore and it might be expected to earn more.

The total collection of the movie across the world currently stands at Rs 400.75 crore gross and Rs 200.62 crore net in India. The movie is eyeing to collect Rs 500 crore worldwide.

Dunki had a decent start at the box office, collecting Rs 29.2 crore on the opening day. However, the peak of the movie arose when it collected Rs 30.7 crore at the box office on its first Sunday.

Gradually, the daily collection of Dunki observed a sharp decline and it minted only Rs 3.85 crore on Day 13.

Dunki is Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of the year. Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan released Pathaan and Jawan, both movies were blockbusters at the box office collecting over Rs 1000 crore each.

Dunki has crossed the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide, and now it is eyeing on crossing the Rs 450 crore mark.

About Dunki

Dunki is a Hindi-language comedy-drama movie based on "donkey flight," an illegal immigration technique. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Hirani from a screenplay he wrote with Kanika Dillon and Abhijat Joshi. It is produced under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films. Dunki was released on December 21, 2023, and made with a budget of Rs 120 crore.