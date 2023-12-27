Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Dunki worldwide collection: Shah Rukh Khan movie to soon cross 300 cr mark

Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki movie is doing decent collections at the box office, having minted Rs 256 crore worldwide and about to touch the 300 crore mark

Dunki

Dunki

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shah Rukh Khan's recently released Dunki movie is not showing any signs of stopping. Despite competing with Salaar, Dunki has managed to keep pulling the crowds to the theatres with its mass appeal. 

This is SRK's third movie this year. Earlier, he delivered two blockbusters of the year – Pathaan and Jawan. The movie has minted over Rs 200 crore after 7 days of its release, and it is expected that the movie might perform well during the end of the year.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

According to industry tracker, Sacnilk, the movie has collected Rs 139 crore in India 6 days after its release.

Dunki worldwide collection

As per Sacnilk, the movie has collected over Rs 256 crore gross worldwide. Out of the total collection, the movie has minted Rs 156 crore gross in India.

In a day-wise collection, the movie collected Rs 29.2 crore on the opening day and then with mix fluctuations collected Rs 20.12 crore on the second day. On Day 3, the movie garnered Rs 25.61 crore. Day 4, or the first Sunday, saw the collections rise to Rs 30.7 crore.

Thereafter, the movie accumulated Rs 24.32 crore on Day 5 and Rs 10 crore (rough data so far) on Day 6. 

Dunki advance booking Day 7

For Day 7, the movie has an advance booking worth Rs 25 lakh. The Rajkumar Hirani directorial continues to perform well at the box office and it is expected that the movie will continue steady numbers at the box office. Tickets are available at theatres, so they are not opting much for advance booking.

Observing at the present rate, Dunki is expected to get close to Rs 300 crore after 6 days as the overseas number looks encouraging. Domestically the movie has minted Rs 140 crore net as of now, and it has already entered one of the top grosser's clubs of Bollywood in 2023.

Also Read

Dunki advance booking to begin tomorrow, here's all you need to know

Animal Box Office Collection Day 14: Ranbir's movie close to 800 crore mark

Dunki Box Office Collection Day 6: SRK's movie crosses 200 crore mark

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki trailer launched; movie release set for December 21

Dunki movie advance bookings reach Rs 7cr so far, expected to earn more

Who was Lee Sun-kyun? Parasite actor found dead in a car in Seoul

Happy 58th B'day Salman Khan: Upcoming films, interesting facts and more

T-Series is making so many films, but margins are so low: Bhushan Kumar

Top 10 movies of 2023 with highest box office collection, check list here

RGV lashes out at Naidu, and others for protesting outside office

About Dunki

Dunki is a Hindi language comedy drama movie which is based on an illegal immigration technique, called Donkey flight. The movie is directed by renowned director Rajkumar Hirani and it is produced under the banners of Red Chillies Entertainment, Jio Studios and Rajkumar Hirani Films.

Topics : Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood Hindi movies Best movies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2023 | 4:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveIndia vs South Africa 1st Test, Day 1UP Police Recruitment 2023Gold Silver Price TodayList Of Cancelled TrainsIND vs SA 1st Test Playing 11Weather UpdateBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon