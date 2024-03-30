Sensex (    %)
                             
GDP set to grow at least 8% in Jan-March quarter: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Country's economy is projected to grow at 7.6% in the current fiscal year to March 31, according to the latest government estimates

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Reuters NEW DELHI
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's gross domestic product (GDP) is on track to grow by 8% or more in the quarter ending March 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Saturday.
The economy is expected to show the same rate of year-on-year expansion for the 2023/24 financial year, Sitharaman added, citing the impact of improved inflation management and macroeconomic stability.

"Hopefully the fourth quarter ... will also have (growth) of 8% or above 8% resulting in 2023/24 having an average growth in GDP of 8% or over 8%," Sitharaman said during an event in the financial hub of Mumbai.
 
 
India's GDP data for the Jan-March quarter is due to be released on May 31.
Asia's third-largest economy grew 8.4% in the October-December quarter year-on-year, outpacing the 7.6% growth recorded for the previous quarter.
India's economy is projected to grow at 7.6% in the current fiscal year to March 31, according to the latest government estimates.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman economic growth Finance minister India GDP growth

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 7:13 PM IST

Budget 2024
