SuperK raises Rs 100 crore to grow tech-led retail chain in small towns

SuperK raises Rs 100 crore to grow tech-led retail chain in small towns

SuperK to use Series B funding to expand its tech-driven franchise network across 300 towns, targeting underpenetrated retail markets in AP, Telangana and Karnataka

Shivani Shinde New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Value-first retail chain for small towns, SuperK, has raised Rs 100 crore in a Series B round of funding led by Binny Bansal’s 3STATE Ventures and Mithun Sacheti. The round also saw participation from cricketer Shubman Gill, along with existing investors Blume Ventures and Xeed Ventures.
 
The company plans to use the funding to expand its organisational capacity by hiring talent across marketing, store operations, category and growth functions, and to accelerate expansion into 300 new towns across several states and adjacent categories.
 
In a statement, SuperK said that while grocery retail is a $600 billion market in the country, with small towns (Tier-II and below) accounting for more than 80 per cent of the spend, organised retail is currently serving less than 5 per cent of this market. This presents a massive opportunity for trusted, tech-enabled formats that can scale efficiently in these underpenetrated regions, the company said. 
 

"SuperK aims to dominate this white space by creating a value-first supermarket chain, akin to Costco, but for small-town India, powered by local franchisees, proprietary technology, and a deeply loyal customer base," the company added. SuperK currently operates 130 stores across over 80 small towns in Andhra Pradesh, each following a franchisee format. The company has recently expanded beyond groceries into e-commerce, offering access to essentials such as mixers, cookers, fans and coolers.
 
Founded in 2020, SuperK has also developed indigenous POS (point-of-sale) machines with an in-house retail OS (operating system), a consumer-facing app and a partner app to streamline daily operations at the store level.
 
Commenting on the fundraise, Anil Thontepu, the firm's co-founder, said: "Over the last year, we quietly rebuilt our engine — from building our own POS and launching a consumer app, to introducing our flagship membership programme, which now drives 75 per cent of sales. With this new capital, we’re ready to take that engine to 300 more towns across AP, Telangana and Karnataka, bring exceptional talent on board, and build India’s most efficient, value-first retail chain for small-town families." Neeraj Menta is another co-founder at SuperK.
 
On SuperK's potential, Binny Bansal added: "SuperK is well-positioned to reimagine retail in deeper Bharat by empowering entrepreneurs from these towns to easily own and operate supermarkets. We’re excited to continue supporting their vision of offering a better grocery shopping experience to small-town customers and backing SuperK in their next phase of growth."
 

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

