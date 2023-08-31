Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.02%)
65087.25 + 11.43
Nifty (0.02%)
19347.45 + 4.80
Nifty Smallcap (1.35%)
5599.05 + 74.70
Nifty Midcap (0.73%)
39077.55 + 282.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44232.60 -262.65
Heatmap

Global oil prices up due to tighter supply, China economy in focus

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $81.74

crude oil, oil, pipeline

Representational image

Reuters TOKYO
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2023 | 8:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Global oil prices were up in early trade on Thursday backed by tighter U.S. supply, with a focus on China factory activity due later in the day amid recent weak economic expansion data in the world's second-biggest economy.
Brent crude futures contract for October and which expires on Thursday was up 14 cents, or 0.16 per cent, at $86 per barrel and the more active November contract was up 10 cents, or 0.12 per cent, at $85.34 at 0039 GMT.
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures gained 10 cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $81.74.
Prices are on the rise this week, with U.S. government data showing tighter-than-expected crude supplies and a military coup in Gabon, an OPEC member, raising fears of crude oil supply disruptions providing additional support on Wednesday.
Analysts also expect Saudi Arabia to roll over a voluntary oil cut of 1 million barrels per day for a third consecutive month into October, adding to the cuts in place by OPEC+, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.
The U.S. government has also revised down the gross domestic product increase to 2.1 per cent last quarter, from the 2.4 per cent pace reported last month, and data released on Wednesday showed private payroll growth slowed significantly in August.

Also Read

Oil rises as hawkish Fed talk expectations offset China demand worries

Oil prices up on China economic support pledge, tighter Russian supply

Oil prices up as China cuts rates twice in 3 months to support economy

India, Russia suspend negotiations to settle trade in rupees: Report

Freezing of Russian Cen bank assets a turning point for dollar's dominance

Unlocking India's infrastructure: How technology powers Gati Shakti mission

Projects worth Rs 12 trn planned under Gati Shakti initiative: Piyush Goyal

Gati Shakti master plan: Transforming infra planning with holistic approach

Industry leaders laud Gati Shakti for streamlining infrastructure growth

MMRDA aims for Rs 1.4 trn in debt funding, bolstered by 'Gati Shakti'

The Federal Reserve can end its interest rate hiking cycle if the labour market and economic growth continue to slow at the current gradual pace, the former president of the Boston Fed said on Wednesday.
"Bad news was good, as weaker U.S. economic data lowered expectations of another rate hike," ANZ Research said in a note. Higher interest rate reduce demand and pressure oil prices down.
China's factory activity likely contracted for a fifth straight month in August, a Reuters poll showed, as weak demand threatens recovery prospects in the world's second-largest economy and pressures officials to prop up growth.
The official purchasing managers' index (PMI) is expected to have edged up to 49.4 in August, a marginal improvement on the 49.3 recorded in July, but that will still mark the fifth month in a row below the key 50.0 level that separates expansion from contraction.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Crude Oil Price Global crude oil price crude oil production crude oil reserves China economic growth

First Published: Aug 31 2023 | 8:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPAK vs NEP Playing 11Hero Karizma XMR 210 LaunchedLPG Cylinders PriceRaksha Bandhan 2023 WishesApple iPhone 15

Companies News

FirstCry founder Maheshwari probed for alleged $50 million tax evasionWant to buy Ikea products online in Delhi-NCR? Wait will be over in 2024

Election News

ECI team to visit Mizoram to review assembly poll preparednessEX-BRS MLA Aravind Reddy expresses disappointment over ticket distribution

India News

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Top 10 Best Wishes, Quotes and MessagesSurat man arrested for posing as Isro scientist involved in Chandrayaan-3

Economy News

Govt cuts domestic LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200 to fight inflationHaryana's unemployment rate 8.8% till March quarter, state assembly told
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon