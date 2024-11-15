Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Gold nears two-month low, headed for worst week in over three years

Gold nears two-month low, headed for worst week in over three years

Spot gold was little changed at $2,568.37 per ounce as of 1215 GMT. Prices have fallen more than 4% so far this week

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Credit: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gold prices steadied near the previous session's two-month lows on Friday and were poised for their worst weekly performance in over three years as a rallying U.S. dollar and expectations of less aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve pressured the precious metal.

Spot gold was little changed at $2,568.37 per ounce as of 1215 GMT. Prices have fallen more than 4% so far this week, touching their lowest since Sept. 12 on Thursday. U.S. gold futures were also flat at $2,573.00.

"So far gold has been negatively impacted by the election of Trump but this can change if there is some more uncertainty which could come back in the medium term," said Kinesis Money market analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa, adding that Trump's policies were leading investors to expect higher U.S. inflation and interest rates.

 

"Overall markets are betting on a stronger U.S. dollar and that is bearish market driver for gold."

The dollar was set for its best week in more than a month. [USD/]

Economists believe President-elect Donald Trump's tariff plans would stoke inflation, potentially slowing the Fed's rate easing cycle. Higher interest rates make holding gold less attractive as investors can earn higher returns on other assets.

More From This Section

GDP

Moody's says Indian economy in 'sweet spot,' predicts 2024 growth of 7.2%

foreign inflows

Forex reserves decline $6.47 bn in a week to $675.65 bn, shows data

Capex

India Inc capex slows down marginally to Rs 9.4 trn in FY24: Care Ratings

India china, India, China

CLSA cuts China exposure, shifts focus back to India after Trump win

Trade, container

Imports from UAE surges 70% in October to $7.2 billion, shows data

The U.S. central bank does not need to rush to lower interest rates, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday in remarks that may point to borrowing costs remaining higher for longer for households and businesses alike.

Markets now see a 62% chance of a 25 basis point rate cut in December, down from 83% a day before, according to the CME Fedwatch tool.

U.S. retail sales data is due at 1330 GMT, while several Federal Reserve officials are scheduled to speak later.

Spot silver rose 0.6% to $30.64 per ounce, platinum was up 0.8% at $947.50 and palladium added 2.4% to $963.84. All three metals were on track for weekly declines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold

Gold premiums reach 4-month peak as price drop attracts customers

Gold, jewellery

Senco gold shines with Rs 1,000 cr festive sales despite record high prices

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 75,640; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 89,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 76,840; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Gold, jewellery

Gold likely to be under pressure in near-term; check support levels

Topics : Gold Gold Prices gold fund

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon