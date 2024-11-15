Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Commodities / Gold premiums reach 4-month peak as price drop attracts customers

Gold premiums reach 4-month peak as price drop attracts customers

Despite gold trading significantly below its record high, a shift toward precious metals in China has not been noticed yet, said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved

Gold

Dealers in Hong Kong charged premiums up to $1.20 on gold, compared to last week's $0.20 discount and $1 premium. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajendra Jadhav and Daksh Grover

(Reuters) - Physical gold premiums in India climbed to a near four-month high this week, driven by a rebound in demand as prices dropped, while top consumer China saw limited retail buying interest.

Domestic prices in India fell to 73,300 rupees per 10 grams earlier this week after hitting a record high of 79,775 rupees last month.

"Buyers were holding off for prices to drop, but once they did, retail buyers jumped in and started buying," said a Hyderabad-based jeweller.

Indian dealers this week charged a premium of up to $16 an ounce over official domestic prices - inclusive of 6per cent import and 3per cent sales levies, from a premium of $3 last week. Higher premiums indicate an increase in retail demand.

 

Jewellers were replenishing inventories after good sales during Dhanteras and Diwali festivals, said a Mumbai-based jeweller.

More From This Section

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold slide continues; price declines Rs 700 to Rs 77,050 per 10 grams

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10, silver down by Rs 100; precious metal trading at Rs 90,900

Bitcoin

Bitcoin nears $90,000 as Trump's election victory fuels crypto market rally

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold down by Rs 10, silver falls Rs 100; yellow metal trading at Rs 78,750

Gold

Gold declines Rs 450 to Rs 79,550 per 10 grams; silver plunges Rs 600

International spot gold prices were set to post their worst week in more than three years, after prices dropped to 2-month low on Thursday. [GOL/]

Despite gold trading significantly below its record high, a shift toward precious metals in China has not been noticed yet, said Hugo Pascal, a precious metals trader at InProved.

Dealers in China, the world's top consumer of the metal, offered discounts between $10-$13 compared with last week's $15-$17 discounts.

On the retail side, physical demand in China remains subdued amid a strong dollar and limited interest in the physical gold market, said Peter Fung, head of dealing at Wing Fung Precious Metals, Hong Kong.

Dealers in Hong Kong charged premiums up to $1.20 on gold, compared to last week's $0.20 discount and $1 premium.

In Japan, bullion was sold at par to $0.5 premium, slightly changed from last week, while traders in Singapore sold it between a $1.10 to $2.20 premium.

Many clients in Singapore are waiting for prices to bottom before placing pending orders as further declines are anticipated, said Brian Lan, managing director at GoldSilver Central.

 

(Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai and Daksh Grover in Bengaluru; additional reporting by Swati Verma; Editing by Varun H K)

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gold, jewellery

Senco gold shines with Rs 1,000 cr festive sales despite record high prices

Gold

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 75,640; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 89,400

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold dips Rs 10 to Rs 76,840; silver down Rs 100, trading at Rs 90,900

Gold, jewellery

Gold likely to be under pressure in near-term; check support levels

The July Budget made two changes in the treatment of gold that affect investment portfolios. The reduction in import duties to 6 per cent from 15 per cent in the latest Budget lowers input costs for jewellers and compresses margins for smugglers. The

Gold price climbs Rs 10 to Rs 79,480, silver jumps Rs 100 to Rs 94,100

Topics : Gold Bullion industry Gold Prices

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 2:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon