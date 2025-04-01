Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Government approves export of key commodities to Maldives for 2025-26

Government approves export of key commodities to Maldives for 2025-26

Items which are restricted or prohibited will be allowed only through the six designated customs ports including Mundra, Tuticorin, and Kandla

India-Maldives trade, India Maldives

The 1981 India and Maldives trade agreement provides for the export of essential commodities. | Files Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India on Tuesday notified exports of specified quantities of commodities like eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, and dal for the Maldives in the current fiscal year.

The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) in a notification said these exports have been permitted to the Maldives under the bilateral trade agreement between the countries in 2025-26.

"Export of eggs, potatoes, onions, rice, wheat flour, sugar, dal, stone aggregate and river sand to Maldives has been permitted under the bilateral trade agreement between India and Maldives for 2025-26," the DGFT said in a notification.

The export of these items to the Maldives will be exempted from any existing or future restriction/prohibition during this period.

 

Items which are restricted or prohibited will be allowed only through the six designated customs ports including Mundra, Tuticorin, and Kandla.

Also Read

PremiumIndia's economy, trade, trade policy

India's export performance remains uninspiring amid weak global position

rice

Govt lifts export ban on broken rice with immediate effect to boost trade

trade, containers, trade deal

Govt makes stakeholder consultation mandatory while formulating FTP

India USA

India eyes $25 billion export opportunity in US amid China tariff dispute

Premiumtrade, Container, shipment

DGFT surprises exporters with annual returns under the Rodtep scheme

The specified quantity allowed includes potatoes (22,589 tonnes), onions (37,537 tonnes), rice (1,30,429 tonnes), wheat flour (1114621 tonnes), sugar (67719 tonnes), dal (350 tonnes), stone aggregate (13 lakh tonnes) and river sand (13 lakh tonnes).

It said that for the exports of river sand and stone aggregate, CAPEXIL (a body to promote the export of chemical and allied products) will ensure that the suppliers/extractors have obtained appropriate environmental clearances and that mining of the sand is not undertaken in the coastal regulation zone area, which is prohibited under the coastal regulation zone notification.

Exporters have to obtain necessary environmental clearances from the designated nodal authority of respective state governments from where sand is obtained.

The 1981 India and Maldives trade agreement provides for the export of essential commodities.

There has been an increase in the quotas for eggs, potatoes, onions, sugar, rice, wheat flour and dal (pulses).

Surrounded by the ocean, the islands in the Maldives and the many atolls don't have enough river sand to support their construction industry, hence the need for importing sand and stone aggregates to the country.

The bilateral trade between the two countries has increased to USD 978.53 million in 2023-24 from about USD 973.37 million in 2022-23.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Premiumvideo streaming, ott, online tv, over the top, content, web series, web show

India's rising content, account takedown requests politically driven: USTR

PremiumFinance Ministry, Ministry of Finance

FinMin to hold review meeting with banks on Thursday on govt schemes

PremiumBhupender Yadav, Bhupender

Govt mulls EPR for construction and demolition waste, used cooking oil

Donald Trump, Trump

Reciprocal US tariffs prompt India, others to lower duties: Donald Trump

goods and services tax (GST) payers

Net GST collection surges by 7.3% to Rs 1.76 trillion in March 2025

Topics : Foreign trade policy India Maldives ties trade agreements

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon