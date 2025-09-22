Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Govt working on ALMM for solar inverters to boost domestic industry

Govt working on ALMM for solar inverters to boost domestic industry

Pralhad Joshi said the government will introduce an ALMM for solar inverters, expanding the approved list mechanism beyond modules and cells to strengthen India's solar value chain

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi (Photo: PTI)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After covering solar photovoltaic (PV) modules and cells, the government is now working towards introducing an approved list of models and manufacturers (ALMM) for solar inverters, New and Renewable Energy Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Monday.
 
“I have asked my officials to come up with ALMM for solar inverters. We are also discussing a Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for advanced chemistry cells,” he said at the 6th CII International Energy Conference and Exhibition.
 
A solar inverter converts direct current (DC) produced by solar panels into alternating current (AC). 
 
To boost domestic manufacturing, the Indian government launched ALMM for solar PV modules. The ministry of new and renewable energy (MNRE) has further launched ALMM for solar cells to be effective from June 2026. It is also working to prepare a list for wafers, ingots and polysilicon, said Joshi.
 
 
“We have already set a target to achieve domestically-manufactured solar cells by 2028, and we are now moving towards a comprehensive indigenous wafers and ingots ecosystem (Swadeshi). I have also given my ministry clear directions to come up with a trajectory for domestic polysilicon production, ensuring that we build a completely integrated solar value chain from the ground up,” the minister said. 

Also Read

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

GST cut to save investors up to ₹1.5 trn in renewable sector: Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

GST cut to reduce farmers' solar pump costs by ₹1,750 cr annually: Joshi

Pralhad Joshi

India targets 1,800 GW non-fossil fuel power capacity by 2047: Joshi

Pralhad Joshi, Pralhad

Food Minister Pralhad Joshi for sugar sector to tap global biofuel market

Pralhad Joshi

Pralhad Joshi announces ₹100 cr support for green hydrogen start-ups

 
As India aims to achieve the net-zero emissions target by 2070, the country’s installed non-fossil fuel-based power generation capacity has reached 250 Gigawatt (Gw), while the government is committed to further increase it to 500 Gw by 2030.
 
To expedite progress in the renewable energy space, MNRE will soon hold a second round of talks with states on energy storage, energy transition and power purchase agreements.
 
A joint report by CII and EY released at the event stated that non-fossil energy sources must be 40 times the current level to contribute at least two-third of Viksit Bharat’s primary energy needs by 2047. 

More From This Section

Economy

UP, Gujarat, Odisha among 16 revenue-surplus states in FY23: CAG report

Narendra Modi, Letter, GST Revamp, economic growth

Next-gen GST reforms to boost savings, benefit all sections: PM Modi

Electricity, Energy

Power cost to drop 17-18 paise per unit as GST Council scraps coal cess

coal, coal mines

MAHAGENCO starts operations at Chhattisgarh's Gare Palma coal minepremium

realty sector, real estate

Key infrastructure sectors' growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August

Topics : Pralhad Joshi renewable sources renewable energy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon