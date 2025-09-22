Monday, September 22, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / UP, Gujarat, Odisha among 16 revenue-surplus states in FY23: CAG report

UP, Gujarat, Odisha among 16 revenue-surplus states in FY23: CAG report

As many as 16 states were in revenue surplus during 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh topping the chart with Rs 37,263 crore, followed by Gujarat and Odisha, according a CAG report.

Economy

Revenue receipts of these 16 states exceeded their revenue expenditure. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 6:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As many as 16 states were in revenue surplus during 2022-23, with Uttar Pradesh topping the chart with Rs 37,263 crore, followed by Gujarat and Odisha, according a CAG report.

As per the fiscal responsibility and fiscal consolidation path prescribed by the XV Finance Commission, the states were required to have either zero-revenue deficit or become revenue surplus during 2022-23.

"As on 31st March 2023, 16 states, out of the total 28 states, were revenue surplus and 12 were in revenue deficit," said the publication on State Finances 2022-23, the first-of-its-kind by the Comptroller and Auditor General of India.

Revenue receipts of these 16 states exceeded their revenue expenditure.

 

Uttar Pradesh was followed by Gujarat with a revenue surplus of Rs 19,865 crore, Odisha (Rs 19,456 crore), Jharkhand (Rs 13,564 crore), Karnataka (Rs 13,496 crore), Chhattisgarh (Rs 8,592 crore), Telangana (Rs 5,944 crore), Uttarakhand (Rs 5,310 crore), Madhya Pradesh (Rs 4,091 crore), and Goa (Rs 2,399 crore).

Also Read

PHOTO: shutterstock

Uttar Pradesh MSME loans rise more than 20% to ₹2.48 trillion in FY25premium

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

UP GDP set to triple to ₹36 trillion by year-end, says CM Adityanath

real estate technology India, BIM construction India, 3D printing real estate, modular construction India, Mivan shuttering, green building India, construction tech capex, Signature Global, Rustomjee, Anarock

Uttar Pradesh to invest ₹8,350 crore to create industry-ready workforcepremium

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

Case filed against 200 people after violent protest in UP's Shahjahanpur

Yogi Adityanath, yogi, UP CM

Over 100 global firms express interest to invest in Uttar Pradeshpremium

The combined revenue deficit of the 12 deficit states was Rs 2,22,648 crore. Finance Commission grant for bridging revenue deficits of states in 2022-23 was Rs 86,201 crore, which was 39 per cent of the aggregate revenue deficit.

The report said there were 12 states, whose revenue expenditure exceeded their respective revenue receipts.

The revenue deficit states were Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

In four states -- Bihar, Kerala, Meghalaya and Maharashtra -- revenue receipts were 90-100 per cent of the revenue expenditure.

In six states (Assam, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal) revenue receipts were 80-90 per cent of the revenue expenditure.

In Andhra Pradesh and Punjab, the report said the revenue receipts were 75-80 per cent of the revenue expenditure.

According to the report, revenue deficit grants in 2022-23 was 50 per cent of the total Finance Commission grants to the states.

The largest share of the revenue deficit grant went to West Bengal (15.76 per cent), Kerala (15.28 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (12.24 per cent), Himachal Pradesh (10.88 per cent), Punjab (9.60 per cent), Uttarakhand (8.28 per cent), Assam (5.67 per cent), Rajasthan (5.64 per cent), Nagaland (5.26 per cent) and Tripura (5.13 per cent).

These 10 states received about 94 per cent of the total Finance Commission Revenue Deficit Grants.

For 2022-23, the total Finance Commission grants under various categories, including certain grants for health sector, was Rs 1,72,849 crore.

The largest share of the total, about 50 per cent, was revenue deficit grants, followed by 26 per cent Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) grants, 11 per cent Urban Local Bodies (ULB) Grants, 10 per cent State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and 1 per cent State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF).

The publication on State Finances 2022-23 provides an overview of finances of 28 states for the financial year 2022-23, together with fiscal data and analysis relating to the 10-year period from 2013-14, CAG added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Letter, GST Revamp, economic growth

Next-gen GST reforms to boost savings, benefit all sections: PM Modi

coal, coal mines

MAHAGENCO starts operations at Chhattisgarh's Gare Palma coal minepremium

realty sector, real estate

Key infrastructure sectors' growth hits 13-month high of 6.3% in August

foreign equity listings India, Indian companies overseas IPO, GIFT City listings, India INX, NSE IX, Indian debt issuances, convertibles India market, offshore capital raising, direct overseas listing, Indian IPO abroad

IT slump drags Sensex and Nifty down 0.5% after H-1B visa fee hike

Bhajanlal Sharma, Bhajanlal, Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan govt seizes 17 vehicles, seals warehouses in tax evasion drivepremium

Topics : Uttar Pradesh government Gujarat Odisha CAG report

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodaySBI Scholarship 2025FAQ on H-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon