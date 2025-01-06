Business Standard

Home / Markets / Stock Market News / Muted credit-deposit growth numbers of PSU banks drag share prices

Muted credit-deposit growth numbers of PSU banks drag share prices

The Nifty PSU Bank index was down 4%, with Union Bank of India emerging as the biggest loser

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:14 PM IST

Shares of state-owned bank stocks were under pressure on Monday due to muted deposit and credit growth numbers reported by these lenders in the October–December quarter (Q3FY25).
 
The Nifty PSU Bank index was down 4 per cent, with Union Bank of India emerging as the biggest loser as its shares fell 7.5 per cent to close at Rs 114.7, followed by a 5.7 per cent drop in shares of Bank of Baroda to Rs 228 and a 4.7 per cent slide in shares of Bank of India to Rs 99.8 on the National Stock Exchange.
 
“Mixed sets of provisional business updates, with a few heavyweights like HDFC Bank and public sector banks like Union Bank, reported weaker growth during Q3FY25. A few banks like Punjab National Bank (PNB) and IDFC First reported good advance growth. Most banks have reported weaker growth in deposits versus advances, and the street is discounting that going forward, net interest margins (NIMs) will continue to remain under pressure,” said Sunny Agrawal, deputy vice president, Fundamental Research, SBI Securities.
 
 
While state-owned Union Bank of India reported 2.2 per cent sequential growth in advances in Q3FY25, its deposits de-grew by 2 per cent during the same period. Similarly, Indian Bank reported a 1.5 per cent growth in advances and a 1.3 per cent growth in deposits sequentially in Q3FY25.
 
Bank of Baroda’s deposits grew by 2.1 per cent, while advances grew by 2.5 per cent sequentially in Q3FY25.

Meanwhile, Pune-based Bank of Maharashtra posted a marginal 1 per cent rise in deposits, but its advances went up by 5.13 per cent sequentially. PNB’s deposits grew by 4.9 per cent in Q3FY25 compared to a 4.7 per cent rise in advances.
 
“Banks that reported their Q3 provisional numbers—most banks have seen some slowdown in the pace of both credit and deposit growth versus Q2FY25. For most banks, credit growth has outpaced deposit growth during the quarter, weighing on the loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR),” said Dnyanada Vaidya, research analyst, Axis Securities.
 
Similarly, among private sector banks, IndusInd Bank posted a 0.75 per cent drop in deposits and a 2.8 per cent rise in advances, while Yes Bank’s deposits slipped by 0.01 per cent and advances grew by 4.22 per cent. Meanwhile, the deposits of RBL Bank dropped by 1.11 per cent, and advances grew by 3.3 per cent, while Bandhan Bank’s deposits grew by 2.02 per cent compared to a 1.06 per cent drop in advances growth.
 
“From the provisional updates released so far, credit growth appears to have tapered to ~12–13 per cent. Deposit growth also appears to have decelerated quarter-on-quarter for certain banks,” said Vaidya.
 
Going forward, deposits and advances are expected to grow in tandem with the gross domestic product (GDP) in FY26, further supported by a repo rate cut by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
 
“We believe advances and deposits may grow in line with nominal GDP growth in FY26. Once the central bank adopts an easing monetary policy stance, both retail and corporate advances growth will accelerate during FY26. If the equity market continues to remain volatile for the next 3–6 months, one can expect acceleration in the adoption of bank deposits as a financial tool, and deposit mobilisation could accelerate in Q1FY26,” Agrawal added.
 

Topics : credit growth PSU Banks Banking sector

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

