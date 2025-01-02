Business Standard

Thursday, January 02, 2025 | 08:40 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banking credit growth to remain subdued around 10% for FY26: ICRA

Banking credit growth to remain subdued around 10% for FY26: ICRA

The capital ratios of several banks remain comfortable, and no major growth-related capital requirement is expected for FY26, it said

ICRA

The implementation of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework and increased provisioning for project finance in the medium term is likely to be monitorable. (Photo: X)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 02 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit growth may ease to 9.7-10.3 per cent in FY26, weighed down by the persisting high CD ratio and implementation of the proposed changes in the liquidity coverage ratio (LCR) framework, ICRA said in a report.

ICRA has revised its credit growth estimate downwards to 10.5-11 per cent for FY25 from its earlier estimate of 11.6-12.5 per cent.

In its recent report, ICRA highlighted that with the banks focusing on reducing their credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio and reducing their exposures to unsecured retail and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), the overall credit growth has moderated in the past few months, it said.

 

Consequently, credit and deposit growth has almost aligned with each other and ICRA expects the trend to continue, the rating agency said in the report.

The persisting high interest rates and the slowdown in credit growth, especially towards high-yielding advances will impact the margins of the banking sector, it said.

Also Read

it sector job,talent poaching

Indian IT sector to grow in mid single digit for FY25: ICRA Report

steel, steel exports

Capacity utilisation of domestic steel may hit 4-year low in FY25: ICRA

The limit of loans under the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY) was doubled to Rs 20 lakh recently, inserting a new category—Tarun Plus. Launched 10 years ago, the scheme intended to provide microfinance to small entrepreneurs. However, the number of

NBFC-MFIs' asset growth to moderate at 5% in FY25 on stricter norms: ICRA

AirAsia, flight, plane, Asia

Domestic air traffic to rise 7-10% to 164-170 million in FY25: ICRA

ICRA

Sequential revenue growth for India Inc in Q3 on rise in rural demand: ICRA

The capital ratios of several banks remain comfortable, and no major growth-related capital requirement is expected for FY26, it said.

Nevertheless, the implementation of the expected credit loss (ECL) framework and increased provisioning for project finance in the medium term is likely to be monitorable, it added.

On the asset quality front, it said, fresh NPA generation rate is expected to see a relative increase in FY25 and FY26 but the credit costs would see only a mild rise because of lower legacy net NPAs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks urge RBI to inject liquidity via foreign-exchange swaps amid crunch

Fintech companies are tapping into traditional forms of banking products such as fixed deposits (FDs) as they expand their financial services bouquet.

FinMin asks banks, insurance firms to expedite public grievances resolution

A Citigroup office is seen at Canary Wharf in London. Photo: Reuters

Citigroup, BofA join US lenders in exiting Net-Zero Banking Alliance

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Despite CRR cut, liquidity deficit in banking system crosses Rs 2 trillion

bank banks banking

Looking ahead: Slowing credit growth, margin pressure await banks in 2025

Topics : ICRA Indian banking sector Indian banking system credit growth banks credit growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 02 2025 | 8:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEIndo Farm Equipment IPO GMP TodayAnya Polytech IPO ListingHoliday Calendar 2025What are AI AgentsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon