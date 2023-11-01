October GST collection rises 13% to Rs 1.72 trn, second-highest ever

India's goods and services tax (GST) collections rose to Rs 1.72 trillion in October, up 13 per cent year-on-year, due to stricter anti-evasion measures and improved compliance.

This is the second-highest collection ever, next only to April this year, the Finance Ministry stated on Wednesday while releasing the monthly GST figures.

With this, the average gross monthly GST collection in FY24 now stands at Rs 1.66 trillion, an 11 per cent increase year-on-year, the ministry observed.

"The significant growth in GST collections over recent months is not only due to strong underlying economic factors but also the efforts of tax authorities in using tools to compare data sets for identifying short payments and evasion," said MS Mani, partner at Deloitte India.

Of the total gross collection of Rs 1.72 trillion, Rs 30,062 crore is Central GST, Rs 38,171 crore is State GST, Rs 91,315 crore (including Rs 42,127 crore collected on imports) is IGST, and Rs 12,456 crore (including Rs 1,294 crore collected on imports) is cess.

The government has allocated Rs 42,873 crore to CGST and Rs 36,614 crore to SGST from Integrated GST. The total revenue for the Centre and the states after regular settlement amounts to Rs 72,934 crore for CGST and Rs 74,785 crore for SGST.

"Revenue from domestic transactions, including import of services, is also 13 per cent higher compared to the revenues from these sources during the same month last year. The increasing focus on audits, based on specific information from various databases, not just the GST portal, has led to a notable increase in compliance across sectors and states. This is also reflected in the surge in GST collections across key manufacturing and consuming states," Mani emphasised.